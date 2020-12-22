Another Guardian of the Galaxy Is Coming to Thor: Love & Thunder

Patty Jenkins talks about what she’d need to come back for a third Wonder Woman movie. Kevin Feige teases how She-Hulk will do things Marvel Studios hasn’t done before. Riverdale is weaving in a real-life pregnancy to Toni’s story. Plus, a tiny tease for Netflix’s animated Witcher spinoff. Spoilers, assemble!

Thor: Love & Thunder

Pom Klementieff revealed on Instagram she’s currently in Sydney, Australia, apparently to reprise her role as Mantis in Thor: Love & Thunder. In the comments of the original post, Taika Waititi suggested she “hurry up.”

Wonder Woman 3

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Patty Jenkins stated she may not direct a third Woman Woman movie if it doesn’t receive a theatrical release.

We’ll see what happens. I really don’t know. I know that I’d love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don’t know that I would if there wasn’t.

Lapsis

Starving cable installers compete against robots to build the latest digital cellular network in the trailer for Lapsis, coming to VOD February 12, 2021.

Inkwell

HBO Max is now developing Inkwell, a drama series from Antebellum’s Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz said to concern “a pod of uber affluent Black surfers that suddenly find themselves catapulted into a battle against a mysterious dark superpower consuming the country.” [Deadline]

She-Hulk

In conversation with Emmy Magazine (via Comic Book), Kevin Feige revealed the She-Hulk series at Disney+ will be “a half-hour, legal comedy” something” Marvel Studios “has never done before.”

Riverdale

In a new Instagram post, Toni Topaz actress Vanessa Morgan revealed her pregnancy will be written into the fifth season of Riverdale.

Charmed

According to Spoiler TV, Charmed’s back-to-basics third season will see Maggie suffering panic attacks in college and Mel’s “return to activism” causing friction with Kevin. Additionally, while the Vera clan meet a new cousin whose introduction “goes anything but smoothly” and “something the sisters unexpectedly lost last season” will make a long-overdue return.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Finally, The Witcher’s official Twitter account has revealed the logo for its animated spin-off movie, Nightmare of the Wolf.

