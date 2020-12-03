American Gods’ Latest Trailer Introduces New Worlds of Pain

In addition to bringing Shadow Moon to Lakeside, American Gods’ third season is poised to introduce a handful of new manipulative deities into the mix as its story gets into the meat of Neil Gaiman’s original novel, and its anthropomorphic deities continue to plot against one another in the buildup to their oncoming war.

Despite the lengths that Mr. Wednesday’s (Ian McShane) gone to in order to keep Shadow in the dark about his true plan involving the war, it’s become increasingly difficult for Shadow not to see that his association with the Norse god is all but certain to lead to doom for them both.

The latest trailer finds Shadow attempting to settle into Lakeside just in time for winter — but the storm brewing on the horizon has nothing to do with the proper weather, and everything to do with the new incarnations of Mr. World (Crispin Glover, now also portrayed by Pose’s Dominique Jackson and Danny Trejo) who are all confident that they can succeed in their goal of grinding the old gods into dust.

The new trailer also gives us our first introduction Laura’s (Emily Browning) latest leprechaun companion, portrayed by Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon, which sends the impression that American Gods might still be attempting to tap into the energy of older plot lines — despite the fact that the certain actors involved in said plots like Pablo Schreiber have parted ways with the show.

We’ll find out more when American Gods’ third season premieres on January 11.