The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Alien Is Coming to TV…and Earth

Cheryl Eddy

Published 12 mins ago: December 11, 2020 at 11:37 am -
Filed to:alien
disneyfxio9legionnoah hawleyridley scott
Alien Is Coming to TV…and Earth
FX's John Landgraf announces the Alien series. (Screenshot: Disney)

The rumours are true: Alien is coming to TV.

Shortly before all the Star Wars news overtook today’s Disney newsapalooza came the announcement that FX is working with Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion) to create a series based on Ridley Scott’s blockbuster sci-fi horror franchise.

The big news, besides the fact that this is even happening, is that the series will be set “not too far in the future here on Earth.”

What that means for the story, we can only guess, considering a lot of energy in the series, which began with Scott’s 1979 classic Alien and most recently saw 2017’s Alien: Covenant on the big screen, is put toward containing the alien and not letting it get to Earth. But we’re eager to see where FX and Hawley go with this one.

The derelict ship from Alien. (Image: 20th Century Fox)

Ridley Scott Wants to Use a New Movie to Answer an Obvious Question Raised by Alien

Ridley Scott seems like there’s somewhere in his brain that is always thinking about complicated plans for a new movie, rest assured, he’s still thinking.

Read more

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.