ACCC Says NBN Speeds in Australia Have Never Been Faster

The ACCC has released its most recent quarterly report on real world NBN speeds. Sitting at the top of the list for the fifth quarter in a row is Optus with TPG and MyRepublic following closely behind. The ACCC has also reported the fastest NBN results ever.

In the latest Measuring Broadband Australia report from the ACCC it was found that Optus customers are receiving 98.5% of the maximum speed delivered by its plans during peak periods — which is traditionally between the hours of 7pm and 11pm.

Optus also had the highest overall percentage of speed delivery at 99.4% — a figure that has become particularly important now that so many people are at home using the internet during periods that were previously considered to be off peak.

But TPG was close at its heels, with only a 0.1% difference between the telcos. It will be interesting to see if Optus can maintain its lead next quarter.

Other providers found in the report include Aussie Broadband, Dodo, Exetel, iiNet, iPrimus, MyRepublic, Telstra, Vodafone and TPG.

This quarter Superloop was also added to the report for the first time. The newbie came in at 93.4% maximum speed delivery during peak hours and 94.4% overall.

Here’s a full list of the results:

Overall Overall excluding under

performing connections Peak hours Aussie Broadband 95.9% 100.1% 95.1% Dodo 85.6% 89.67% 84.8% Exetel 89.9% 90.2% 89.2% iiNet 93.8% 98.4% 93.6% iPrimus 85.6% 89.6% 84.8% MyRepublic 98.2% 102.9% 96.8% Optus 99.4% 102.7% 98.5% Superloop 94.4% 99.1% 93.4% Telstra 97.1% 101.8% 96.5% TPG 99.0% 101.4% 98.4% Vodafone 93.4% 96.6% 92.1%

Fastest NBN speeds on record

In last quarter’s report the ACCC reported that speeds had held up fine during the pandemic. It seems its now doing better than that.

The December figures reveals the highest speeds on record since the ACCC kicked off the Measuring Broadband Report.

It has pointed to two major reasons for this. The first is NBN Co provisioning more CVC for telcos. Since the beginning of the pandemic NBN Co has given retail service providers (RSPs) an extra 40 per cent CVC for free. It has extended this offer several times throughout the year.

Secondly, NBN Co has over-provisioned the download component of some speed tiers by 10 to 15 per cent.

This basically means that it allowed speeds to be closer to what the speed tier actually advertises. And we certainly saw that in the percentage uptick in results compared to previous quarters.

It’s a shame that it took a pandemic for that to happen, but okay.

It’s also worth noting that the test bed isn’t exactly high. The ACCC’s results come from just 1,224 NBN connections across the country over a month-long period. In this case it was October, 2020.

Still, the uptick in speeds is still legit compared to previous quarters so hopefully they are being experience across the wider NBN network.

