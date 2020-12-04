These are The Star Wars Christmas Gift Ideas You’re Looking For

Do you need a Star Wars gift idea for that special lightsaber-loving, Force-infatuated, Ortolan-obsessed person in your life? This is the Way.

I would like to see the baby. This toy will speak when you press on its plush stomach, and comes with a soup bowl and frog, so you can recreate all of your favourite memes. What more could you want?

One of the best board games I own. And I got it back when it as pushing $200. It’s an intricate and fun tactical game with gorgeous pieces to boot.

A board game of epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance for 2 – 4 players.

I teared up in all of Carrie Fisher’s scenes in The Last Jedi. The world is a sadder place without her.

Not only was she a talented actress, but also a sharp, humorous and beautiful writer.

When Carrie Fisher discovered the journals she kept during the filming of the first Star Wars movie, she was astonished to see what they had preserved – plaintive love poems, unbridled musings with youthful naïveté, and a vulnerability that she barely recognised. In 1977, Carrie Fisher was just a teenager with an all-consuming crush on her co-star, Harrison Ford. With these excerpts from her handwritten notebooks, The Princess Diarist is Fisher’s intimate and revealing recollection of what happened on one of the most famous film sets of all time – and what developed behind the scenes.

It’s LEGO. It’s art. It’s Star Wars. It’s a great, customisable gift idea.

Speaking of Star Wars, why not relive the Battle of Hoth with this AT-AT set? As far as recreation builds go, this thing is pretty impressive. It even comes with a nice handful of minifigs (including Luke Skywalker) and a speeder bike that can be housed in the back of the AT-AT.

Face it, you’re never too old for LEGO.

You’re also never too old for action figures. The Black Series has been pretty consistent line when it comes to quality, and I’m a sucker for design variations – like this Mandalorian figure, which is based on his concept design that appears in the show’s end credits.

My favourite Star Wars author. Considering the recent name drop in The Mandalorian, it’s not a bad idea to brush up on some backstory.

After Thrawn is rescued from exile by Imperial soldiers, his deadly ingenuity and keen tactical abilities swiftly capture the attention of Emperor Palpatine. And just as quickly, Thrawn proves to be as indispensable to the Empire as he is ambitious; as devoted as its most loyal servant, Anakin Skywalker; and a brilliant warrior never to be underestimated. On missions to rout smugglers, snare spies, and defeat pirates, he triumphs time and again even as his renegade methods infuriate superiors while inspiring ever greater admiration from the Empire. All these lessons will be put to the ultimate test when Thrawn rises to admiral and must pit all the knowledge, instincts, and battle forces at his command against an insurgent uprising that threatens not only innocent lives but also the Empire’s grip on the galaxy and his own carefully laid plans for future ascendency.

Don’t forget the sequels, Alliance and Treason.

If your favourite part of Star Wars Battlefront II was the spaceship combat sections, or you just love a good aerial dogfight, this is the game that you’ve been looking for.

Plan skirmishes with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Compete in intense 5 vs. 5 multiplayer dogfights or unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles. Together, you’re the galaxy’s finest.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available on the PS4 and Xbox One.

I already have too many Star Wars shirts. But then, can you ever really have too many?

This one made me laugh, but there are PLENTY of great designs out there, like at Red Bubble and Tee Public.

I’m big on novelty mugs, and I like the original series design. Simple. Elegant.

Plus – bonus coaster!

If this design isn’t for you, there are plenty more.

I bloody love a good, ugly novelty Christmas jumper.