A New WandaVision Promo Welcomes You to the Weird World of Westview

How about a minute of WandaVision to close out your Christmas?
We’re less than a month away from the highly anticipated Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, and while WandaVision feels like a show you might not want to know too much about before you watch it, this brief but intriguing teaser only makes us more impatient for its arrival.
Those 1980s hairstyles may be the creation of some kind of reality warp, but they certainly look eerily authentic. WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn, and Teyonah Parris, arrives on Disney+ starting January 15.
