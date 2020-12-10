The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A New Sonic Series Is Apparently Speeding Its Way to Netflix

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Published 1 hour ago: December 11, 2020 at 5:30 am -
Filed to:animation
The cover of Sonic Forces. (Image: Sega)

With the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie being as surprisingly solid as it was, Sega’s latest plans for the supersonic mammal hardly come as a surprise.

Today, Netflix announced that it’s greenlit a new 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog series with a now-deleted tweet featuring some spiffy new vector art depicting the titular hedgehog.

The logo for Netflix's mysterious new Sonic the Hedgehog series. (Image: Netflix) The logo for Netflix's mysterious new Sonic the Hedgehog series. (Image: Netflix)

The tweet’s sudden deletion and the overall lack of details announced about the series suggest that the news might have been meant to launch a little bit closer to this year’s Game Awards, which air tonight beginning at 6:30PM ET — but what’s a day for celebrating video games without a little accidental leak?

This story’s developing, and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

