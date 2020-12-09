9 Gift Ideas for the PC Gamer in Your Life

To say PC gamers can be a bit particular would be somewhat of an understatement. Brand loyalty runs deep, even if it sometimes means picking the lesser of two products. The good news is that when it comes to PC-related gifts, there’s still plenty of trinkets and tools you can pick up this Christmas that will satisfy even the most ardent of gamers.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Far too many PC gamers rely on tiny, shitty screwdrivers to get the job done. Don’t be that person. Having a good magnetic screwdriver does wonders, so here are six quality ones for all your PC needs (and stuff around the house too).

Be a champion these holidays and gift your PC friend something that will make their lives easier, without breaking the bank.

READ MORE How To Build A Budget Gaming PC That Doesn’t Skimp On Performance

Why use an Xbox controller as a PC controller, you or your ardent PC friend might ask? Because there are plenty of smashing indie games – PC exclusives – that still play best with a controller. Think games like Hollow Knight, Furi, Rain World, or racers like DiRT 4 and F1 2020.

More importantly, support for the Xbox controller on PC is just better than what you’ll get with the DualShock 4. Steam has built in a ton of functionality for Sony’s controller by treating it like a Steam Controller, but the Xbox pads work out of the gate 100% of the time.

Too many diehard PC fans don’t own a controller, and they’re only missing out. If you’ve got a friend or family member who is one of those, fix that this Christmas.

With the Xbox One wireless adapter included, this is a great gift for those who want to run a games night from their living room, courtesy of Steam’s extensive library of local co-op indies.

I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve been to a LAN and seen countless gamers spend thousands on their GPU, RAM, CPU… only to pair their rig with a sub-par, laggy mouse.

Here are two of the best in recent years: the very good – and affordable – Logitech G203 LightSync and Cooler Master MasterMouse MM710.

Some people like to splash out with their Christmas gifts. The PC equivalent of that is basically a hardware upgrade, and if you or your giftee is in dire need of a modern GPU then consider picking up the RTX 2060.

As far as GPU options go, the RTX 2060 will really give you your money’s worth. It offers impressive performance with an out of the box boosting clock of 1,830 MHz, all at a decent price (compared to the four-figure prices of other newish GPUs.)

The Blue Yeti is still one of the best mics (for sound and price) on the market for gamers, streamers and podcasters. It’s head and shoulders beyond any headset mic, and if you or your giftee wants to make the jump into streaming you can also look at getting a boom arm and shock mount down the road.

Anyone who types for a living, or types a lot as part of their hobby (like gaming) should have a mechanical keyboard. They’re too affordable these days not to, and the entry level Havit keyboard and mouse combo is a great gift.

This is one of the best value keyboards on the market. It’s sturdy and responsive with plenty of RGB backlight adjustability. The mouse that comes in this set is decent, but nothing special. If you’ve already got a reliable gaming mouse you probably best leaving this Havit mouse as a backup.

The golden child of the DIY computing fans, the possible applications for a Raspberry Pi seem endless, making it the perfect gift for your friend who loves tinkering around with tech. One thing you can do is set up your Raspberry Pi to act as a Steam Link, if you feel like streaming your giant catalogue of unplayed sale games to your TV.

This starter kit includes a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B motherboard, A Sandisk micro SD card that’s preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS, a USB A and USB C SD card reader, two Micro HDMI to HDMI cables, a 5V 3A on/off switch power supply USB C cable, a premium black case to house everything, three copper heatsinks and a fan.

This is more of a stocking stuffer than full-on gift, but Anker’s products are pretty reliable. It’s a polite way to help the giftee tidy up their rats nest of PC cables in a simple and clean way. If you want to buy one for yourself, we won’t judge you.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.