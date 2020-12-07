11 Christmas Gift Ideas For People Who Love The Great Outdoors

Staying fit and active doesn’t mean that you need to leave your devices at home. In fact, they can make your time out in the wild even better. And with Christmas coming up, we thought we would offer up some great outdoor gifts for your loved ones who enjoy getting off the beaten track.

Apple, $429

Apple recently recently a more budget-friendly version of its iconic Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch SE is cheaper but has the vast majority of the core features fitness fans want from it. Premium features at a more budget price is hard to argue with. You can read our review here.

Alternatively, if you’re more of a FitBit person, the brand is having a pre-Christmas sale that could be worth taking advantage of.

Amazon, $83.

Just because you’re out in nature doesn’t mean you have to give up the good stuff.

And this one even comes with a protective case, making it perfect for hiking and camping.

Kathmandu, $400.

If you’re a regular hiker or camper investing in good hiking and camping gear is definitely worth it.

My go-to this year has been the Epiq Women’s 600 from Kathmandu. It’s incredibly warm, which is great for quite cold weather, including heading to the snow.

However, if you’re looking for something more versatile, it’s worth looking at 2 or 3-in-1 jackets from the likes of North Face or Kathmandu. I’m also a big fan of completely waterproof jackets for hiking.

Your Chemist Ship, $29.95

Access to clean water is imperative when you’re out in nature. You may prefer to carry all the H20 that you need, but you never know when there may be an emergency. Plus, it never hurts to have a backup plan.

Lifestraw is an incredibly compact water filtration device that filters out 99.9999% of protozoan parasites and waterborne bacteria.

Alternatively, you can also opt for a mini portable filtration system from Amazon.

Cartodraft, various prices.

This is one of the hikers, campers, 4WD enthusiasts and straight-up map nerds.

GPS and digital maps are great – until you can’t access them. Adventurers should always be prepared, so perhaps consider some topographic maps of your loved ones’ favourite wilderness haunts.

It may not be the sexiest present in the world, but there’s nothing wrong with a bit of safety and practicality. Besides, there is something inherently beautiful about a proper, hardcore map.

Amazon, from $59.95.

Considering that Christmas and the school holidays are coming up – this isn’t just a gift for motoring enthusiasts or people with expensive cars.

Dash Cams can be great for people who enjoy road trips, have long commutes to work or who love getting off-road.

Apeman has a 1080p offering start at only $59.95,

This isn’t bad, but for a more rounded recording experience I am more of a fan of the Vantrue 4K dash cam with 24-hour parking mode, motion detection and night vision. It also has has a wide angle camera and comes in at $269.99.

Amazon, $75.99.

If you’re going out in the wilderness for a few days, a power bank may not quite cut it. Fortunately, Amazon has a solution with this solar phone charger.

It comes with USB-C and two USB-A charging ports as well as Qi-wireless charging functionality. It also stores 26,800mAh worth of power and has a landyard hole so you can attach it to your pack, bike or whatever else you please.

