The News Of Tomorrow, Today

You Can Now Unlock 1Password From Your Apple Watch

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Published 1 hour ago: November 19, 2020 at 12:25 pm -
Filed to:1password
apple watch
You Can Now Unlock 1Password From Your Apple Watch
My partner's 44mm Series 6 (left) and the 40mm Apple Watch SE. You can't really tell the difference at a glance. (Photo: Victoria Song/Gizmodo)

If you’re a 1Password user and also have an Apple Watch, we have some good news. The Password manager’s latest update allows you to unlock from your wrist. No long and password typing required.

And if you haven’t tried a password manager like 1Password before, we recommend it. As 2020’s worst password list has proven, most of us are still terrible at password hygiene.

Unlock 1Password with Apple Watch

From today, if you utilise 1Password from a Mac, you will be able to unlock it with your Apple Watch. This may prove particularly useful for users who don’t have TouchID.

Up until now, the only way to unlock 1Password on a Mac was with TouchID or by punching in what is usually a complicated and easy-to-forget password.

This new Unlock With Apple Watch feature isn't entirely new. It can already be used to unlock compatible Mac laptops and desktop machines.

"One of our most highly requested features, Apple Watch can now unlock 1Password on any Mac with a Secure Enclave," a 1Password blog post reads.

"If you’re using macOS 10.15 or later and using the latest devices, you’ll now see an option in 1Password preferences to turn on Unlock with Apple Watch alongside the Touch ID option."

READ MORE
Oh God, the Worst Passwords of 2020 Are Here and They're Horrifying

How to set it up

To use this with 1Password, you need have MacOS Cataline 10.15 or later installed. You also need a Mac that has Secure Enclave -- these are models with either a T1, T2 or M1 chip.

You can set it up by going to your 1Password settings on your Mac. If you're running the latest version of the app there should now be an option to turn on Unlock with Apple Watch.

Image: 1Password

According to 1Password, whenever you open 1Password in MacOS you will now receive a notification to unlock on your Apple Watch.

If your Mac does have TouchID it will still be treated as the primary unlock method. However, you will still receive a prompt on your Apple Watch.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.