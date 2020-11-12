Don’t Blow Vape Smoke Into Your Xbox Series X, Says Microsoft

After a video showing the new Xbox Series X malfunctioning and spewing smoke went viral online, Xbox has issued a very important warning to consumers via Twitter: “please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X.”

Earlier this week, videos began emerging of Xbox Series X consoles seemingly going up in smoke, with the top vents leaking white-coloured smoke clouds. Those posting the videos claimed their brand new Xbox consoles were malfunctioning already, with warnings not to purchase the console on launch.

Many online began doubting the legitimacy of the videos as they grew in popularity, pointing out the smoke looked unnatural, there was no sign of melting or fire, and that the console would not malfunction in this way. Despite this, Xbox took the matter seriously and launched a full investigation into the alleged meltdowns.

While it's year to be confirmed, it now appears the videos were created by pumping vape smoke through the console and out the front vents, rather than by any tampering or malfunction. You can see this process described by the unverified XboxStudio Twitter account.

CANSADO de las FAKE NEWS. Os dejo un video MIO explicando porque es Fake lo de la consola "Quemada" y como han logrado este efecto incluso estando la consola "APAGADA" pic.twitter.com/LfXzIBSu6N — Xbox Studio (@XboxStudio) November 11, 2020

Essentially, some Xbox Series X owners are reportedly fooling people online by pumping vape smoke through the bottom of the console, then filming the results. If you were worried about your own console, rest assured: Xbox Series Xs are not spontaneously combusting. Your console will more than likely be 100% safe from harm.

Still, it's probably not a good idea to be blowing vape smoke into your console for a number of reasons. The build up of moisture has the potential to damage electronics inside, for one. It's for this reason Xbox was forced to issue this tongue-in-cheek warning amid all the excitement of next gen launch week.

We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X. — Xbox (@Xbox) November 11, 2020

That said, if you do have a non-vape smoke related problem, Xbox is more than willing to help. It also assured customers the only heat coming from Xbox would be their tweets.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are currently sold out at most major retailers but if you do end up getting your hands on one, please heed Xbox's warning. Don't blow vape smoke into your console, even if it's for the memes.