We’re Liveblogging Apple’s Big ARM Event Right Here

Do you feel the creeping sense of deja vu? You should! Today is Apple’s third event in as many months. If September saw the Apple Watch and iPad, and October was for iPhones, it’s likely that November is the time for Apple’s ARM-powered MacBooks.

Like the last two times, today’s event will start streaming at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, and if you’re wondering how you stream that, we’ve got you covered. I’ll be liveblogging the event today right here, along with my fellow deranged consumer tech blogger Catie Keck and Gizmodo EIC John Biggs.

We’re like, 1000% sure that Apple’s first ARM-powered Macs are going to show up today, but it’s still relatively unknown which Macs will be first to ditch Intel. Bloomberg reported last week that today’s lineup will include a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro. We’ve also heard rumours that the chip itself will be based off of the powerful A14 chip in the new iPhone 12 lineup and the new iPad.

While the ARM-powered Macs are a given, it’s also possible that Apple will unveil some other long-rumoured gadgets. Namely, we’re still waiting on those AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, which has reportedly been plagued with manufacturing issues. Apple did purge its entire store of any headphone that wasn’t Beats or AirPods last month — that’s generally a sign that Apple’s clearing the way for one of its own products. As for AirTags, the first sign of them popped up in versions of iOS 13 and Apple Nostradamus Ming-Chi Kuo has stated in the past that he expected them sometime in the second or third quarter of 2020. Well, we’ve blown past that date and so if the AirTags don’t show up today, it’s not likely we’ll see them before 2021.

In any case, like WWDC and the two events we’ve already seen, today’s all-digital event is likely to move at a pretty fast clip. That’s OK! You don’t have to worry about missing a detail or two. Catie, John, and I will be blogging our little fingers off until they’re bloody stubs in this liveblog, while the rest of our consumer tech team will be bringing you deep cuts about what gets announced all day. Just, please, oh God, please, Apple — no more events until 2021, capiche?