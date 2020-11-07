We’re Already Getting Rumours About Future The Mandalorian Casting

The production of The Mandalorian’s second season was followed by a ton of rumours about casting, a couple of which we already know to be true. Now, the second season hasn’t even finished running yet and the rumour mill is continuing apace, giving us a potential preview at both The Mandalorian and the growing Star Wars televised universe.

In a new report from Empire Online, which confirmed that Disney does seem to be planning to start up production on The Mandalorian season 3 by the end of 2020, Sophie Thatcher is up for a potential role in either The Mandalorian or an unspecified Star Wars TV project. Thatcher, known for roles in The Tomorrow Man and Chicago Med, could be heading to The Mandalorian. Or to Leslye Headland’s martial arts Star Wars project. Or to the rumoured Boba Fett miniseries. Or, hell, maybe the Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series? Or something else entirely?

That’s really all we know so far. But it confirms that, if you expected the casting rumours to slow down in the wake of our reunion with the Mando and the Child, you were wrong. The Star Wars TV universe is going to keep growing, and growing, and growing, and the headlines will never stop. Like the Force itself: where there is light, there must also be dark. Hope you like Star Wars casting news.

The Mandalorian Went Full Horror, But With Tons of Adorable Baby Yoda Can’t the Mandalorian and the Child get a few moments of peace and quiet? It seems like the instant one adventure ends, such as defeating a huge Krayt dragon, another one starts right up again. If you thought the dragon was big, bad, and scary, The Mandalorian just said “Hold... Read more