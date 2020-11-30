We All Wish We Were This Squirrel Drunk on Fermented Pears

If we deserve one thing in 2020, it is this video of a squirrel getting drunk off fermented pears.

Katy Morlok, of Inner Grove heights Minnesota, left some old pears out in her yard for the local wildlife to eat. What she didn’t count on was those pears being fermented, resulting in one very tipsy squirrel.

As can be seen in the video, the squirrel is having quite the time. It sways back and forth multiple times, almost to the point of falling over, before snapping back to reality. It seems alcohol ruins even the best of us.

Morlok told local news station Fox 9 she was cleaning out her fridge when she came across some old pears. Though she didn’t realise exactly how old. One of her frequent squirrel guests, who she nicknamed Lil Red, ate the pears and disappeared. When he returned for more he was not quite the same.

“And then it kind of dawned on me. Oh no, those pears were so old I bet they fermented. And then he got drunk and I did not mean to do that so I went out and I grabbed all the pears.” Morlok said.

For those worried about Lil Red’s well being, he returned the next day and seemed completely fine.

“In the morning, he came back for his little hangover breakfast and he’s been fine ever since,” she told Fox 9.

The video has since had 1.7 million views on YouTube, rocketing the Lil Red squirrel to internet stardom.

Reactions to the video have been excellent, praising the squirrel’s very lightweight reaction. One user said in a comment “excuse me, waiter, I’ll have what he’s having.” And after this year, who wouldn’t agree?

This isn’t the first instance of animals getting drunk from fermented fruits. Unfortunately, consuming fermented fruit can lead to ethanol poisoning in animals. Simon Cowell, chief executive at the UK’s wildlife aid foundation, told the Independent that this can lead to irreparable damage to animals internal organs.

So, hopefully, for Lil Red, one wild drunken night was enough.