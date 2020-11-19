Watch This Flaming Meteor Caught on Camera Near Tasmania

Video of a flaming meteor has been captured on film off the coast of Tasmania. The fireball was captured by a live stream camera by a research vessel run by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

Tasmanian Meteor

The meteor was spotted by the bridge crew of the CSIRO’s Investigator on Wednesday November 19, who then reported it to the science staff. The video captured it at 9:21pm AEDT while the ship was roughly 100km south off the Tasmanian coast.

According to the crew, the meteor was bright green and broke up in the sky.

"What we saw on reviewing the livestream footage astounded us, the size and brightness of the meteor was incredible," CSIRO Voyage Manager, John Hooper, said in a press release.

"The meteor crosses the sky directly in front of the ship and then breaks up – it was amazing to watch and we were very fortunate that we captured it all on the ship livestream."

You can watch the meteor fly across the sky and begin breaking up in the video below:

According to the CSIRO no other visual evidence of the fireball have surfaced as yet. At the time of writing it also hadn't been recorded by the International Meteor Organization.

"Cameras are everywhere, in our pockets and around our cities, but they have to be pointed in the right place at the right time – RV Investigator was in that place and time," Greg Nagle, from CSIRO Astronomy and Space Science, said.