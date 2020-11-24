The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Watch A Man Use Up All His Luck At Once As He Avoids Getting Hit By A Giant Falling Concrete Slab

Jason Torchinsky

Published 1 hour ago: November 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm -
Filed to:car wrecks
natural disastersrussia
Watch A Man Use Up All His Luck At Once As He Avoids Getting Hit By A Giant Falling Concrete Slab

Normally, I wouldn’t say that scraping your windshield is a life-endangering activity. In fact, I’d usually argue the opposite, since seeing where you are going while driving is often considered useful. But I don’t live in Vladivostok, where a recent ice storm has caused all kinds of problems, including concrete slabs falling like rain onto unsuspecting Nissan X-Trails.

That Nissan was owned by a 27-year-old dad named Alexander, who was scraping the ice off his windshield and happened to look up when he heard a weird sound, leading to this:

Ебена мать, right? Holy shit.

I would imagine that the next few days Alexander has spent going about his daily life, but just staring straight ahead and screaming nonstop, in the shower, at work, hanging with his wife and kid, and so on.

Screenshot: YouTube

What’s worse is that when that chunk of building cladding hit the car, it somehow spared the door frames and even the windshield, which remains intact and still needs to be scraped free of ice.

Damn, Russia. For a place with weather so cold, you really have no chill.

(thanks to multiple tippers and also BoingBoing)

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.