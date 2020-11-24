Watch A Man Use Up All His Luck At Once As He Avoids Getting Hit By A Giant Falling Concrete Slab

Normally, I wouldn’t say that scraping your windshield is a life-endangering activity. In fact, I’d usually argue the opposite, since seeing where you are going while driving is often considered useful. But I don’t live in Vladivostok, where a recent ice storm has caused all kinds of problems, including concrete slabs falling like rain onto unsuspecting Nissan X-Trails.

That Nissan was owned by a 27-year-old dad named Alexander, who was scraping the ice off his windshield and happened to look up when he heard a weird sound, leading to this:

Ебена мать, right? Holy shit.

I would imagine that the next few days Alexander has spent going about his daily life, but just staring straight ahead and screaming nonstop, in the shower, at work, hanging with his wife and kid, and so on.

Screenshot: YouTube

What’s worse is that when that chunk of building cladding hit the car, it somehow spared the door frames and even the windshield, which remains intact and still needs to be scraped free of ice.

Damn, Russia. For a place with weather so cold, you really have no chill.

(thanks to multiple tippers and also BoingBoing)