Vodafone’s Black Friday Deals Slash Samsung, Google Pixel and iPhone Prices

Black Friday has become such a big sales period in Australia that even the telcos are getting involves. Vodafone has even gone early with its deals, slashing prices on Samsung foldables, the Google Pixel 5, iPhone SE and more.

Vodafone Black Friday Deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2

The biggest savings here are for Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2. Both devices came out this year and despite the cost of the new form factor phones, we enjoyed our time with them. And discounts like this certainly make them a more attractive buy.

The clamshell design of the Z Flip is a fun update on the old school flip phones with some real nice specs under the hood. As for the Z Fold 2, it truly feels like the future of phones.

Through Vodafone the Z Flip is now down to $991 (that’s $1008 off) and the Z Fold 2 is down to $2639 (that’s $360 off). Just remember, you also need to factor the monthly cost of the plan on top of this.

You can read our Z Flip review here and Z Fold 2 review here.

Google Pixel 5

Next up we have the Google Pixel 5, which has only been out for just over a month. It was already one of the better priced flagships in market, with an incredible camera to boot. And now you can get it for even cheaper.

Vodafone is offering it for just $747 before you add a plan on top. That’s insanely good for a phone of this calibre.

You can read our Google Pixel review here.

Vodafone Black Friday iPhone SE deal

Earlier this year Apple finally began offering much cheaper devices with its 020 iPhone SE. At $749 it was already a really good price for a mid-range phone from Apple.

But Vodafone has knocked it down to just $499 (before adding a plan), which is great for anyone who wants the comfort of the Apple ecosystem without its usual higher price tags.

You can read our iPhone SE review here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Jumping back over to Samsung, we have the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. This mouthful is the budget version of the S20 flagship and its got a lot going for it. While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of the OG Galaxy S20, you still get a 120Hz display, triple rear camera display, 5G connectivity and a real decent battery life.

Vodafone has discounted this baby bad boi down to $861 from the $1,149 RRP.

You can read our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review here.

There’s plenty more Black Friday sales going live this week, keep checking Gizmodo for the best tech and gaming deals.

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.