Updates From Doctor Strange 2, Spider-Man 3, and More

Aaron Driver is teaming up with Ariana Greenblatt for a new sci-fi thriller. Bruce Campbell returns to horror with a new Black Friday themed adventure. Charmed is introducing a new trans character. Plus, familiar foes confirmed for Stargirl’s return, and what’s to come on His Dark Materials. Spoilers, away!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

Black Friday



Bruce Campbell, Davon Sawa, and Michael Jai White are attached to star in Black Friday, an upcoming sci-fi/horror film from director Casey Tebo. The story concerns “a group of disgruntled toy store employees” on Black Friday “who have to defend themselves from legions of holiday shoppers when a mysterious alien parasite sends them on a murderous rampage.” Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, and Stephen Peck co-star. [Deadline]

65

Meanwhile, Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt will star in 65, an “original sci-fi thriller” from producer Sam Raimi and A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Details on the plot are not available at this time. [Deadline]

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In a recent interview with Conde Nast Traveller, Elizabeth Olsen revealed she begins filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this December.

I am moving back soon to film the sequel to Doctor Strange, so I’ll be there for Christmas, just outside London. Even given the current circumstances, it will be a nice trip.

Scream 5

Filming has officially wrapped on Scream 5. According to a Twitter post, the project is “expected to be released in theatres” on January 14, 2022.

Filming has officially wrapped on the new ‘SCREAM’ movie ???????? The film is expected to be released in theaters on January 14, 2022.#SCREAM5 pic.twitter.com/qCZLR7xox0 — SCREAM (@TheScreamSeries) November 17, 2020

Old

Filming has additionally wrapped on M. Night Shyamalan’s latest, Old.

Wrapped production on @oldthemovie It was an incredible experience. Beyond grateful to the people of the Dominican Republic who were so caring & welcoming. It is one of the most beautiful countries filled with the sweetest people. Thinking of you as I head back to Philly. pic.twitter.com/56fxKcNb4E — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) November 16, 2020

Spider-Man 3

New set footage (allegedly) shows Tom Holland and Zendaya leaping from a scaffold.

Archive 81

Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit, and Ariana Neal will star in Archive 81, a supernatural horror series at Netflix from showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine and producer James Wan. Based on the popular podcast, the series concerns “archivist Dan Turner (Athie) as he takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994.” Soon enough, “he finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Shihabi) and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody’s story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.” [Deadline]

Charmed

J.J. Hawkins has joined the cast of Charmed’s third season as Kevin, “a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent.” [Deadline]

Frankenstein

Deadline reports Stone Village Television is partnering with BlackBox Multimedia for a TV series updating Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein for the covid-19 era. Written by Bradley McManus, the series will focus on “the behaviours and obsessions of a scientist exploring the fine thread between life and death — all set against the context of a year in which dependence on scientific breakthroughs has been paramount.”

Stargirl

Actors Joy Osmanski and Neil Hopkins have confirmed Tigress and Sportsmaster will indeed return in Stargirl’s second season.

His Dark Materials

Finally, a new trailer for the second season of His Dark Materials reveals what to expect “in the weeks ahead.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atW96zY_TNEBanner art by Jim Cooke.