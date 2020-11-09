Trump Launches New ‘Voter Fraud’ Hotline After Prank Calls Swamp Old Number

President Donald Trump’s grumpy gang of dipshits set up a new hotline over the weekend for Americans to report “voter suppression, irregularities and fraud” during last week’s presidential election. The old number was inundated with prank calls, and the Trump regime has pledged to keep changing the number if the pranks continue.

“Another new number. To those who have spammed our other numbers: it’s shameful that you don’t think it’s important to have integrity in our elections. It’s fundamental to our republic,” Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, tweeted on Saturday.

“Keep spamming. We will keep changing the number,” Lara Trump continued.

In her tweet from Saturday, Lara Trump included both the new phone number, 800-895-4152, as well as a web address where people could report “fraud.” The web form allows for photos to be submitted, which seems like a very bad idea if you’re constantly getting trolled. When Gizmodo tried calling the new number early Monday morning the line went to voicemail.

ok fine i called the trump voter hotline to save our country from antifa pic.twitter.com/s9p6decfW6 — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) November 9, 2020

It’s not clear how changing the number will stop people from constantly pranking Trump’s goons since the new numbers are being published publicly on social media.

The “voter fraud” hotline fiasco is reminiscent of the time Trump set up a hotline for people to report their neighbours as “illegal aliens.” People promptly called the line to report that they’d spotted UFOs and had been “kidnapped by aliens.”

Another new number ???????? To those who have spammed our other numbers: it’s shameful that you don’t think it’s important to have integrity in our elections. It’s fundamental to our republic. Keep spamming. We will keep changing the number. ???????? pic.twitter.com/ILPJrqG42D — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 7, 2020

Every major news outlet called the presidential race for former vice president Joe Biden on Saturday after the official count put him over 270 votes in the Electoral College. Biden gave a speech after the announcement, promising that he would be a president for all Americans, not just the people who voted for him.

“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to each other again, to make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy,” Biden said, according to the Associated Press. “We are not enemies. We are Americans.”

But Trump refuses to concede the election and insists the entire thing was rigged against him with widespread voter fraud, something that his campaign keeps repeating without providing any evidence.

Trump lackey and chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference, Matt Schlapp, held a press conference in Nevada on Sunday to again allege that widespread voter fraud had occurred. Schlapp cited whistleblowers but didn’t provide any real proof like photos or a sworn statement.

Schlapp claimed that one supposed poll worker saw people loading ballots into a Biden-Harris campaign van where “ballots were opened with letter openers” and “ballots were filled in and resealed in envelopes,” an absurd allegation. You’d think the poll worker would’ve taken a photo of this overt voter fraud he saw happening, but nothing of the sort has been presented. Again, no real evidence was provided by Schlapp or anyone else that votes have been changed for Biden in Nevada.

Trump spent the weekend golfing, but we’re sure he’ll be manning the phones of his voter fraud hotline soon. Trump wants to get to the bottom of this entire “election fraud” thing, especially since he spent months telling his supporters that the only way he’d lose would be through fraud.

Well, he lost. It must’ve been fraud. That’s just logic.