Toy Story’s Kid Hero and Villain Come to Life in the Wildest Toys of the Week

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular round up of the latest and greatest ways to drain your bank accounts. This week: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles go back to their roots, more toys from The Mandalorian than you can shake a darksaber at, and a practical (but perhaps not as cool) take on Back to the Future II’s hoverboard. Check it out!

Image: Playmates

Playmates Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic Book Limited Edition Bundle Pack

Back in June, Playmates released an exclusive set of the original six Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures, including Splinter and Shredder, in a box shaped like the foursome’s party wagon van for San Diego Comic-Con 2020. A few months later, Walmart has just revealed pre-orders for a variant of the set featuring the figures sporting each character’s appearance in the original Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird TMNT comic book. Six figures for $US40 ($57) is a downright bargain these days. Stay tuned for a local release.

Back to the Future Hoverboard Doormat

If you ever find yourself travelling through time, it’s hard to know who will be sympathetic to your timeline-altering adventures where and when you end up. When placed outside a front door, Firebox’s Back to the Future Hoverboard doormat could one day be a universal sign that time travellers are welcome in these premises. Made from printed coconut fibres with a grippy PVC base to keep it from sliding around, the $37 piece of porch decor is officially licensed, so you’ll be safe from dirty footprints in your house as well as lawsuits.

Image: Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom Toy Story Sid and Andy Dynamic 8ction Heroes Figures

Though we never really see the characters cross paths in any of the films, it’s hard to imagine a more iconic duo than Toy Story’s Andy Davis and Sid Phillips — arguably the Hollywood version of Highlights magazine’s Goofus and Gallant. Beast Kingdom has just opened pre-orders for its Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures of each character featuring over 20 points of articulation on each, as well as accessories like swappable faces and hands, hats, shirts, tiny versions of Buzz and Woody, and even Sid’s dog Scud. At $98 they’re not cheap, and you’ll have to wait until April of next year for them to ship. At that point who’s to say how many more Toy Story movies will have been released.

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro Play-Doh Grown Up Scents

Like cilantro, or gasoline, there’s a certain percentage of the population who can’t stand the smell of Play-Doh, making playing with the squishy material a nausea-inducing creative experience. To help ensure that everyone can actually enjoy the process of making doughy snakes, not just endure it, Hasbro has created a new line of Grown Up Play-Doh Scents. The $17 six-can collection features six distinct smells called Overpriced Latte, Mum Jeans, Grill King, Dad Sneakers, Spa Day, and Lord of the Lawn.

Hasbro The Mandalorian Action Figures

Today’s another Friday after another “Mando Monday” of toy reveals! Aside from the previously covered (and very adorable) Mattel R/C Baby Yoda that stole the show this week, Hasbro announced a bunch of fun The Mandalorian action figures heading to your shelf in the future. In the 3.75″ Vintage Collection line, new figures of Moff Gideon, the Armorer, and a new Din Djarin and Baby Yoda two-pack (with a removable helmet for Din, to boot) that’s exclusive to Walmart are on the way, while for the Black Series, two exclusive deluxe sets were revealed: a similar Din/Baby two-pack at Target, and a Speeder Bike and Scout Trooper, completely with tiny, kidnapped Baby Yoda in a bag, available through Amazon.

This RC Baby Yoda Waddles Around Your House Like a 50-Year-Old Toddler The extreme level of secrecy behind the big reveal in the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian meant that the public’s immediate thirst for Baby Yoda merchandise went unquenched for a long time. Disney’s not making that mistake with season two, and ahead of the series’ return, Mattel has... Read more

But maybe the most fun reveal Hasbro had was a brand new line of retro-styled Kenner figures based on the show. This isn’t the first time Hasbro’s tugged on old-school nostalgia strings: A New Hope and Empire Strikes back both got similar waves for their 40th anniversaries, and no doubt Return of the Jedi will too in the next few years. But it’s the first time brand new, modern Star Wars heroes and villains have been given the treatment; even Baby Yoda got one! All these figures should be available later this year.

Image: Eaglemoss

Eaglemoss U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1707-D Gold Model Starship

Captain Picard always seemed like a man of austerity, but Commander Riker? Had he been given command of the U.S.S. Enterprise, it probably wouldn’t have taken long for it to end up looking like this Special Edition model from Eaglemoss. The company is known for meticulously detailed miniatures, including a collection of Star Trek ships featuring screen-accurate paint jobs. This version of the Enterprise from Star Trek TNG (why it’s listed as a Constitution-class NCC-1707 ship, instead of a Galaxy-class NCC-1701 ship, is beyond us) instead sports a flashy gold finish, reminiscent of the models Picard had on display in his ready room. Even with a $93 price tag the five-inch model probably isn’t covered in real gold; for that, you’ll need to pony up $285 for this 18.5-inch, 18K gold replica instead.