This Questionnaire Will Help You Figure Out What To Study

This article is sponsored by UNSW.

There’s nothing that should ever discourage you from going to uni, and that includes not knowing exactly what you want to do in life.

For a lot of people, it can take a long while until they figure out what field they want to get into.

To help guide you on your journey, we’ve created a questionnaire that takes your interests and opinions into consideration and recommends the undergraduate or postgraduate courses that could be right up your alley.

The questionnaire isn’t designed to give you rigid direction, it’s more to encourage you to consider courses that might not have crossed your mind previously. You’ll walk away knowing a bit more about potential courses and best-case scenario, you come out on the other side of the quiz with a potential career path ready to go.

If you’re already working and simply need a hand switching careers, there’s a great write-up about it here.