Things Get Soft and Distressingly Squishy in the Best Toys of the Week

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular round up of all the silly-looking toys we’d quite like on our desks. This week: Hot Toys goes big with a large Mandalorian drop and an even larger Venom. There’s cuteness all around with stuffed toys from the worlds of Lego Star Wars and Pokémon. Plus: Outrun!? Check it out…run!

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Mandalorian & The Child Quarter-Scale Collectible Set

Did you not have enough preorders for various Hot Toys versions of the Mandalorian, the Child, or the Mandalorian and the Child, in various scales and permutations? If so, can we have your job because that sounds like quite a lovely amount of disposable income? But also: You can now add more! In quarter-scale.

That means that this beskar-clad version of Din Djarin and his little clan-mate is basically what we’ve seen already, just in a slightly bigger form — 46cm and 9cm respectively. Mando comes with his blaster pistol and rifle, a small knife and a grappling hook attachment, a detachable jetpack, and small accessories like grenades and a beskar ingot, as well as a flamethrower effect, while the Child himself comes with all the cuteness in the world. And also his pram, the Razor Crest control knob, and the mythosaur necklace he’s gifted at the end of season one. They go where we go, and they’ll be doing that at an undisclosed release date at this point — which, we’d guess, means it’s pretty far off. [Hot Toys]

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Plush Toys

Lucasfilm’s latest attempt to erase the 1978 live-action Star Wars Holiday Special from the public’s mind is to release a better version that aims to make us all forget the tragic original. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special hits Disney+ on November 17, and you better believe Disney is going to capitalise on it. Available now, exclusively from Target for $US18 ($25) each, are a collection of 13-inch tall Lego Star Wars plush toys including Yoda, Darth Vader, and a Stormtrooper decked out in ugly Christmas sweaters. The one you’ll really want to track down is the holiday Chewbacca holding a giant candy cane that’s sure to get stuck in his lustrious beard.

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Scale Movie Venom

This is far from the symbiote’s first rodeo at Hot Toys, given the venomized versions of other heroes we’ve recently been seeing — but now we’re taking gooey inspiration from the Tom Hardy movie vehicle itself, giving us a hulking, veiny take on the iconic Marvel anti-hero. As well as a standard “body” that gives Venom alternate fists and clawed hands (and a swappable head for either grinning with those sharp teeth, or reaching out with his massive tongue), the figure also includes bonus attachments and alternate limbs to recreate the symbiote shaping itself wild new appendages like a mass of tendrils and a sickle, or the moment it steals Riot’s sword in the film. If that wasn’t enough? There’s even more attachable appendages to cover Venom’s back in mini-Venoms. Distressing, really. The plus-sized release will cost you a whopping $US410 ($564) when it drops some time in early 2022. [Toyark]

Image: Pokémon

Pokémon Posing Plushies

Catching ‘em all was a lot easier when the Pokémon games first arrived and there were only 151 pocket monsters to wrangle. Now there’s almost 900 of ‘em, and possibly more, making it a Herculean task. The Pokémon Company has made it easier to cross at least eight of them off your list with these new collectible plushes that will be available at Pokémon Centre stores in Japan starting on November 14, and then presumably on eBay shortly after that for much more than their $US17 ($23) price tag. The collection includes Machamp, Mewtwo, Lucario, Gallade, Zoroark, Greninja, Zeraora, and Corviknight, and each one is stuffed full of wires so despite being plush, they’re highly posable.

Image: Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bear, The Child, and Online Exclusive Pram

Missed out on the first load of very adorable Baby Yoda Build-a-Bears? Well, good news: He’s back, with his pram! This new release is exclusively available online, so don’t head into stores expecting to hover out with one towing your new little baby. And now, if you want to give your plush a protector, Build-a-Bear has also released a special Mandalorian bear — not a costume, but an entire bear that basically has said costume as part of its furry form. As well as coming with a rifle to hold, the Mando bear also plays the show’s theme tune if you squeeze his hand. They’re available now — the pram is $US35 ($48) (the Child will cost you extra), while the Mandalorian bear is $US48 ($66). [BAB]

Image: Arcade1Up

Arcade1Up Outrun Seated Arcade Cabinet

To date, Arcade1Up’s scaled-down arcade cabinets have all featured classic games that can be played while standing up, although matching stools have always been available for the weary. The company’s latest release is the first cabinet you actually have to sit to play, because mastering Out Run (and other bundled racing games like Turbo Outrun, Outrunners, and Power Drift) requires the use of a steering wheel, a shifter, and a set of gas and brake pedals. The seat portion can be removed so when you’re not playing the cabinet has a smaller footprint in a room, but the required accessory also means this is one of the most expensive Arcade1Up offerings yet at $US500 ($688).

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.