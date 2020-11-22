The News Of Tomorrow, Today

These Costumes From the Original Power Rangers Movie Are Up For Auction

Julie Muncy

Published 2 hours ago: November 23, 2020 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:20th century fox
costumesio9power rangerspower rangers the movieprop storepropssuper sentai
These Costumes From the Original Power Rangers Movie Are Up For Auction
Go go Power Rangers. (Image: 20th Century Fox)

The original Power Rangers movie was a fully Americanized production based on Japanese sentai, and it went a little hog wild with it. Now, some of its most distinctive — and possibly controversial — props are up for auction: the costumes.

Yes, those costumes, which trade out the comfy-looking padded track suits of the original outfits for more complicated, armoured, very-American versions. Which, to me, as a youth, still looked really cool. I’m honestly not sure if other people agreed with me or not, or how people feel about these. But they’re up for auction, and a new video on Adam Savage’s Tested YouTube channel has the curator of the auction showing them off.

Courtesy of the Prop Store, the video features several costumes from the film, including varieties that were never seen by audiences. These include helmet variants without visors or mouth pieces, apparently part of an experiment to let audiences see more of the actors’ faces. Which would have looked incredibly strange, in the midst of what is honestly already a pretty weird movie. These costumes have clearly aged, but they’re still very interesting and carefully constructed props. Maybe not ready for cosplay, but definitely neat for display.

The Original Power Rangers Movie Is A Glorious Tribute To ’90s Excess

Twenty-five years ago, the live-action superhero landscape was very different to the one we have today. Back then, the likes of Batman Forever and Steel were the dizzying highs (and mainly dizzying lows) of the genre in a pre-X-Men era. But nothing captured the ‘90s in superheroics quite like the...

Read more

The Prop Store auction runs the 1st and 2nd of December, in case you’re wealthy and want to collect some Power Rangers stuff. 

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.