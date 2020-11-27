There’s A Huge Deal On 1TB MicroSD Cards For Your Nintendo Switch

There are a HEAP of Nintendo Switch deals floating around for Black Friday, including the eShop. But if you’re going to go absolutely ham on games, you might want some extra room. Fortunately there’s a huge deal on 1TB Sandisk MicroSD cards right now.

Amazon has knocked $197.24 off the 1TB SanDisk Extreme MicroSD. This makes it perfect for housing a huge amount of Nintendo Switch games. Alternatively, you can use it for expandable storage for your mobile phone.

While speeds don't really matter for the Switch, they are useful for your smartphone. With that in mind, here are the key specs:

Write Speed: up to 90MB/s

Read Speed: up to 160MB/s

Video Speed: C10, V30, U3, A2

Form factor: microSDXC

Capacity: 1 TB

If you don't need to go quite that hard on storage, you can also get the same MicroSD in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 400GB and 512GB.

The 256GB is down to $64.84 (40% off), the 400GB is down to $86 (13% off) and the 512GB is down to $141.24 (originally $273).

More Nintendo Black Friday Deals

If you’re wanting more Nintendo Switch deals, eBay has a Black Friday bundle that comes with an OG Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of free access to Nintendo Switch Online.

The bundle is $349, which is $211.90 off buying all of those things by themselves. Let’s not forget that the Nintendo Switch still has an RRP of $469 so this is a damn good bu

And over at Amazon you can get the regular Nintendo Switch for $69 off (nice) and the Nintendo Switch Lite for $40 off. There are a also stack of games and accessories on sale, which we have rounded up for you right here.

You can also get Ring Fit Adventure for $89, instead of $124.95. Make sure you use the code PBSSA75.

