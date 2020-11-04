The Walking Dead Has Cast a Major Player in Negan’s Backstory

Kat Dennings doesn’t think she’s back for Thor: Love and Thunder. Ron Howard believes Lucasfilm is still interested in exploring the criminal underworld Solo established. Carey Fukunaga hypes up Rami Malek’s No Time to Die. Plus, Teyonah Parris teases WandaVision’s scale and a look at the final end of Supernatural. Spoilers, away!

Demigod

Deadline reports Rachel Nichols and Yohance Myles will star in Demigod, the latest horror film from Hallowed Ground and The Dinner Party director, Miles Doleac. Nichols is said to play Robin, “who travels with her husband Leo (Myles) to Germany’s Black Forest upon the death of her huntsman grandfather. Soon after arriving at his secluded cabin, Robin realises that the inheritance left her is far more macabre than she had bargained for. She finds herself entrenched in an ancient hunting ritual that will force her to reckon with her family’s past and her own will to overcome the monstrous obstacles in her path.” Jeremy London, Sherri Eakin, Lindsay Anne Williams, and Alli Hart are also attached to co-star.

Thor: Love and Thunder

In a recent interview with ET, Kat Dennings stated she doesn’t believe Darcy appears in Thor: Love and Thunder.

No, still no idea! I don’t think I’m in it. I feel like I would have heard by now. So literally my answer is I have no idea, I have even less an idea than I had before. I don’t know what Love and Thunder’s premise or script is. I don’t know. I think anything in Marvel is possible. Once you’re in the MCU, I mean, you’re in it. They can do whatever they want. I don’t have any idea what it could be but I’m sure they could figure it out if they wanted to.

Hocus Pocus 2

In conversation with People Magazine, Bette Midler described the outline she received for the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel as “pretty great.”

They presented us with an outline, and after we picked ourselves up off the floor, because it’s been 27 years, we looked at it and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great.

Midler also teased Disney is currently “trying to see” which actors from the original Hocus Pocus are “available” and “still working” to return for the sequel.

We’re trying to see who’s available and who’s still out there and still working and who can come back … a lot of the success of what we did on that picture had to do with the team that was surrounded, had to do with the team that they assembled to make that picture, the people who did the flying and the rigging, the people who did the green screens, the people who did the … I don’t think they called it the green screen in those days. The people who did the hair and makeup, which were all exemplary, the costumers, and the special effects people.

No Time to Die

Speaking with GQ, director Carey Fukunaga described Rami Malek’s villainous Safin as a “bigger” threat than Christophe Waltz’s Blofeld, conceding his creation was “tricky” because “you don’t want to make a “cliché super villain.”

First of all, Rami belongs in that company and in the same breath as any of the truly great actors. The awards tell you that but so does his work. Once we got into Christoph Waltz/Blofeld territory, you can’t go small again. We had to think bigger. It’s tricky because you don’t want to make a cliché super villain, but you have to make someone that’s threatening not only to Bond and the people he loves but to the world at large.

Later in the piece, Malek himself adds “it’s that sense of dread that sets [him] apart.”

We really did sit down, and think about what would truly frighten us, what would send a real panic into our hearts. It’s that sense of dread that sets it apart.

Solo: A Star Wars Story 2/Star Wars

Appearing as a guest on the Lights, Camera, Barstool podcast, Ron Howard stated there are currently “no rumblings” regarding a sequel to Solo, adding he believes there’s still “interest in the gangster world” of Star Wars “down the line.”

No rumblings, though, and this is not a spoiler or anything, but I think there is interest in those characters. I think there’s interest in the gangster world somewhere down the line. But I can assure you there is nothing being developed right now for a movie or Disney+. But, one great thing is there has been a lot of affection shown for Solo, and so of course that keeps boding well for them to eventually turn it around.

Beast Mode

An “ancient herbal elixir” causes an actor to physically become the monster he’s been hired to play in the latest trailer Beast Mode starring James Duval, C. Thomas Howell, Leslie Easterbrook, Ray Wise, and James Hong.

The Walking Dead

Comic Book reports Hilarie Burton has been cast as Negan’s wife, Lucille — the inspiration for the name of his infamous barbed baseball bat — in one of the additional six episodes of The Walking Dead coming to AMC in early 2021.

The Rig

Amazon has ordered The Rig, a six-part supernatural miniseries from director John Strickland and writer David Macpherson. The series concerns the crew of a Scottish oil rig losing contact with the outside world after they’re caught in “a mysterious and all-enveloping” fog. “As they endeavour to discover what’s driving this force, bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed.” [Deadline]

WandaVision

Speaking with The Undefeated, Teyonah Parris described WandaVision as “a full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms.”

I’m so happy to be a part of this universe. And to be Monica Rambeau, she’s such a badass in the comics. I just can’t believe that this is happening. This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms, it’s wild. It’s wild. I think people will be very excited.

Stranger Things

According to producer Shawn Levy, the fourth season of Stranger Things will be the first written entirely before production.

I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD. But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever.

Supernatural

Finally, the CW has released the first trailer for “Carry On,” the two-hour series finale of Supernatural airing November 19.

