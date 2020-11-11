The Scorpion King Could Live Again, But Not With Dwayne Johnson

Angela Bassett will return for the next two Missions Impossible. Freakazoid is back…on Teen Titans Go!? HBO has cancelled its Stephen King adaptation The Outsider, but there’s hope it might live. Plus, get a look at Pennyworth’s return, and there’s good news for The Umbrella Academy. Spoilers now!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

In conversation with Coming Soon, Angela Bassett confirmed she will once again reprise her role as CIA Director Erika Sloane in Mission: Impossible 7 and 8.

The real conversation is when, I think they’ve begun filming, or that was the plan, but you know in these trying times, the best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go awry. But I do have the pages, we’ll just see when I get the ticket to fly and go do my part, but that’s coming up and I’m really excited about it.

Meanwhile, new set photos see Hayley Atwell in mortal combat with Esai Morales.

Hayley Atwell was spotted filming an intense fight scene with Esai Morales on a bridge over the Venice canals https://t.co/FHpMkAWxZb — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 10, 2020

The Scorpion King

Dwayne Johnson and Universal have hired Jonathan Herman (Straight Outta Compton) to write a reboot of The Scorpion King. However, Johnson will not star: Deadline reports “the studio will look to tap a new actor to play the action hero as well as a director to steer the ship.”

Tides

According to Variety, Saban Films has acquired the U.S. and UK rights to Tim Fehlbaum’s Tides, a sci-fi thriller following “an elite female astronaut from Space Colony Kepler who is shipwrecked on a decimated Earth after a global catastrophe has wiped out nearly all of humanity. She must make a decision that will seal the fate of the Earth’s populace.”

Ammonite

The upcoming Mary Anning biopic, Ammonite, will be available to stream on December 4 on VOD. [/Film]

Rainfall

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Rainfall starring Ken Jeong, Temuera Morrison, Daniel Gillies, and Jason Isaacs. Set two years into an intergalactic invasion of Earth, the story follows “the last survivors fighting back in a desperate ground war. As casualties mount by the day, the resistance and their unexpected allies uncover a plot that could see the war come to a decisive end.”

Photo: Film Mode Entertainment

Photo: Film Mode Entertainment

Breach

Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane, and Rachel Nichols battle a shapeshifting alien aboard a generation ship in the trailer for Breach, coming to VOD December 18.

The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud

A teenager is sucked into her favourite 16-bit, side-scrolling beat ‘em up in the trailer for The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, starring Scott Adkins, Isabelle Allen, Tommy Flanagan, Lashana Lynch, Elliot Langridge, Sally Collett, Franz Drameh, and John Hannah.

Black Pumpkin

Preteens accidentally awaken a Jack-o’-Lantern-headed ghoul named “Bloody Bobby” in the trailer for Black Pumpkin, available on DVD and VOD December 8.

Freakazoid!/Teen Titans Go!

Following through on a promise made over 23 years ago, Teen Titans Go! is set to make a surprise crossover with Freakazoid! this Saturday at 9:15 a.m. in an-all new episode appropriately titled “Huggbees.”

Huggbees! Saturday, November 14th, look for a new #TeenTitansGo featuring #Freakazoid! The episode “Huggbees” description: "The Brain teams up with The Lobe, so the Titans enlist the help of Freakazoid to stop them." The BRAIN probably isn’t the mouse. He’s also a TTG baddie. pic.twitter.com/ixZaJf6uBK — The Animanicast (@animanicast) November 9, 2020

In a recent Facebook post, Freakazoid voice actor Paul Rugg confirmed he will reprise the role alongside David Warner as The Lobe, Edward Asner as Sergeant Mike Cosgrove, and series’ announcer Joe Leahy as himself.

Yes, Freakazoid’s making a mini comeback on Teen Titans Go! Last year the folks at Teen Titans Go sent me a script and it was pretty funny! They asked me to add a few things. I did and we recorded last December! They also got the band back together! Joining the mayhem are David Warner (The Lobe), Ed Asner (Cosgrove) and Joe Leahy! Ep airs this weekend on Cartoon Network! #freakazoid

Clarice

Deadline reports Marnee Carpenter, Jayne Atkinson, Shawn Doyle, and Tim Guinee have joined the cast of Clarice, the upcoming Silence of the Lambs television series. Carpenter is said to play Catherine Martin, the woman “saved from Buffalo Bill’s basement by Clarice” while Atkinson joins as Ruth Martin, “the newly appointed attorney general and Catherine’s mother.” Doyle is said to play “Clarice’s therapist at Quantico” while Guinee rounds out the cast as Novak, “the leader of a secessionist militia group.”

The Outsider

TV Line reports The Outsider has been cancelled at HBO after one season. MRC is currently “shopping” the series to other networks.

The Umbrella Academy

Meanwhile, The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a third season at Netflix.

They're not done yet! The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is officially happening! pic.twitter.com/Vg7jXrXwnV — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2020

Creepshow

Creepshow will enjoy a second holiday special this December 18 with the hour-long “Shapeshifter’s Anonymous,” starring Anna Camp and Adam Pally. Written and directed by showrunner Greg Nicotero, the story concerns “an anxious man” searching “for answers to his ‘unique condition’ from an unusual support group.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Superman & Lois

In a recent string of tweets, staff writer Nadira Tucker revealed she has been let go from Superman & Lois.

Some personal news: Wednesday I got word that my contract on Superman and Lois won't be extended, my services no longer needed, my outline and draft subpar (obviously I disagree with that last bit lol). This, after months of me flagging #metoo jokes in dialogue 1/2 — Nadria✨???? (@NadriaTucker) November 6, 2020

I've been assured by colleagues that I was great in the room, so I know I'm not nuts. I debated whether to post this but my own mental wellbeing demands that I do. The only way shit changes is to expose it. ❤️???? /end — Nadria✨???? (@NadriaTucker) November 6, 2020

Pennyworth

Finally, Epix has released a new trailer for the second season of Pennyworth.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_VYqNeEbcUg