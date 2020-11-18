The New Google Pay Isn’t Coming to Australia Yet

In the early hours of Thursday morning Google will be unveiling its new Google Pay app. However, if any Australians were pumped for it, sorry! It’s not coming here yet.

Last year it was announced that Google was looking to open its own digital-first bank accounts. The in August, eight U.S. banks announced they would be partnering with Google to make this a reality. Furthermore, Google made mention of the involvement of Google Pay, including added extras such as budgeting tools.

“We had confirmed earlier that we are exploring how we can partner with banks and credit unions in the US to offer digital bank accounts through Google Pay, helping their customers benefit from useful insights and budgeting tools, while keeping their money in an FDIC or NCUA-insured account,” Google said in a statement at the time.

"We are excited that six new banks have signed up to offer digital checking and savings. In addition to Citi and Stanford Federal Credit Union, we will also be working with Bank Mobile, BBVA USA, BMO Harris, Coastal Community Bank, First Independence Bank, and SEFCU."

It seems quite safe to assume that a significant portion of the new Google Pay will involve the inclusion of these digital bank account partnerships. But while there has also been rumours regarding A Google branded debit card also being thrown into the mix, it's unclear if this will rear its head during the unveiling.

The announcement itself will be happening at 4:27 am AEDT on Thursday morning. That will be 3:57am ACDT, 3:27am AEST, 2:57am ACST and 1:27am AWST.

"We invite you to watch live and learn more about the new Google Pay app, designed to help you improve your relationship with money. It’s coming to Android and iOS, starting in the US," Google's YouTube channel reads.

It's unclear if or when the new Google Pay will be rolling out in countries other than the U.S.

You can watch the live stream right here: