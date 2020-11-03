The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Map to a Perfect Star Wars Blanket Is Hidden Inside This BB-U-Knit

Germain Lussier

Published 2 hours ago: November 4, 2020 at 7:00 am -
Filed to:bb 8
blanketsbookscraftsdisneydroidsinsight editionsio9knittinglightsaberslucasfilmsocksstar warstanis gray
The Map to a Perfect Star Wars Blanket Is Hidden Inside This BB-U-Knit
We've got the instructions to make this BB-8 baby blanket. (Image: Insight Editions)

While 2020 hasn’t been a great year for travel, gatherings, or general overall happiness, it has given many of us the chance to work on new hobbies. Maybe one of those hobbies is knitting — and if you did pick up that skill, a new Star Wars book is going to be your new favourite thing in the world. Gizmodo just happens to have an exclusive sneak peek today.

Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy – The Official Star Wars Knitting Pattern Book is written by Tanis Grey and features over 25 brand new projects to fulfil all your Star Wars knitting dreams. We’re talking a Millennium Falcon cowl, Clone Trooper hat, Yoda mitts and, of course, a BB-8 baby blanket (BB-Blanket?) that we’re excited to debut. Here are the pages.

Image: Insight Editions Image: Insight Editions
Image: Insight Editions Image: Insight Editions

Now, to be honest, I have no idea what most of that means. It seems to be very technical. But also, when I think of sewing needles, I think of horror movies, not beautiful creations, so what do I know? The little facts about the character and quotes from its creators are a nice touch though.

Also, here’s an extra example of another cool piece in the book: Mace Windu lightsaber socks! Though you could do any colour, really.

Image: Insight Editions Image: Insight Editions
Image: Insight Editions Image: Insight Editions

Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy won’t be out until early next year, but you can get in your pre-order now.

The book cover. (Photo: Insight Editions) The book cover. (Photo: Insight Editions)
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.