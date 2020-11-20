The Mandalorian Chapter 12 Spoiler Discussion Zone Is Right Here

Is this finally the episode? Will The Mandalorian actually cross paths with the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker?

At the end of last week’s episode, “The Heiress,” Bo-Katan told Din Djarin he could find a Jedi by the name of Ahsoka Tano in the city of Calodan, on the forest planet of Corvus. The episode then ended with Mando and the Child heading to this brand new Star Wars planet to find a Jedi who might have some answers. That sequence of events would lead some to assume the new episode, Chapter 12, is when we’ll meet Ahsoka. And maybe it is. But we doubt it. Let’s find out together, shall we?

The Mandalorian, both the character and the show, always gets a little sidetracked on the way to a goal. So we’re guessing Chapter 12 will see Mando park the Razor Crest somewhere, maybe repair some of that fishing net, and go off an adventure before getting back on the road to Corvus. (Rumours suggest the episode is called “The Siege,” is directed by Carl Weathers, and features the returns of Greef Carga and Cara Dune, which makes perfect sense.)

But honestly — we don’t know for certain. We’re writing this before the episode airs! When it does air though, we’d love for you to spoil the crap out of it with speculation and discussion below. Then check back Friday afternoon for our full recap!