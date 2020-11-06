The Mandalorian Chapter 10 Spoiler Discussion Zone Is Right Here

Tonight, the adventure continues. Chapter 10 of The Mandalorian debuts at 3:01 a.m. EST Friday morning — and when it does, the full scope of this season will begin to take shape.

Last year, Chapter 1 ended with the reveal of the character that would completely change the focus of entire show: the Child. A week after the series premiere, Chapter 2 set that story on its path. In last week’s season two premiere, Chapter 9 also revealed a character at the end of the episode, a stranger (who may or may not be Boba Fett) played by actor Temuera Morrison. Could that stranger have the same impact on season two as the Child did on season one? If he is Boba Fett, Boba Fett certainly knows plenty about the Sith and the Jedi, large concepts that’ll help Din Djarin on his quest.

Since we’re writing this before we’ve seen the episode, we don’t know if the stranger will appear tonight, or what big reveals and twists await. But no matter what happens, there’ll be tons to talk about, and this is where we want you to spoil the crap out of what happens.

Illustration: Jim Cooke

Dive into the comments below to discuss everything that happens in Chapter 10, and we’ll be back Friday afternoon with our detailed recap. As a reminder, here’s what happened last week:

