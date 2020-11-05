The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer is a Force for Festive Joy

James Whitbrook

Published 2 hours ago: November 6, 2020 at 1:20 am -
Filed to:christmas
disneydisney plusio9legolucasfilmstar warsstreamingthe lego star wars holiday special
The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer is a Force for Festive Joy
Rey and Vader jump through time to find a very cute little baby. (Image: Lucasfilm)

Rey must face the ghosts of Star Wars past, to save Life Day for the galaxy’s future! We’re in love, and not just because Poe Dameron’s in a Christmas sweater.

Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first full trailer for the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, streaming later this month on Disney+. Set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, the episode will see Finn, Rey, Poe, Rose, and the rest of the galaxy come together to celebrate a hard-won Life Day after their defeat of the Final Order.

POE IN A CHRISTMAS SWEATER, I REPEAT, POE IN A CHRISTMAS SWEATER. (Image: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars Is Getting a New Holiday Special…Made Out of Lego

Sometimes a Life Day miracle really does happen.

Read more

But Lego turkeys aside, when Rey discovers a secret Jedi temple that houses a mysterious key to the past, she finds herself on a journey throughout the Skywalker saga to safeguard time from her crazy ol’ grandad again.

What follows is a perfect mishmash of Christmas cheer and time travel silliness, as Rey, Vader, the Emperor, and a cavalcade of other Star Wars heroes and villains are catapulted across the timelines, leading to everything from awkward parentage confrontations, more duplicates than you could shake a Grand Army of the Republic at, and, of course, Baby Yoda.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special begins streaming on Disney+ from November 17.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.