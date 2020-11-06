The Best iPhone 12 Plans in Australia

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro telco are now on sale in Australia and the Mini and Pro Max are now on pre-order. You can get them on plans from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus but there are a LOT to wade through, so here’s our pick of the best ones.

If you want to browse more iPhone 12 plans across the entire range, we got you covered. There’s a full list of the plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone here.

Cheapest iPhone Mini plans

The cheapest iPhone 12 Mini plan is from Vodafone. It’s the $35/month ‘Lite’ plan combined with a 64GB device on a 36-month contract. The total comes to just $68.30 a month with 50GB of data thanks to a couple of specials Voda is running right now. Usually this plan would be $40/month and only come with 10GB data.

If you would prefer either Optus or Telstra, their cheapest plans are for the same model and can be found here:

Cheapest iPhone 12 plans

The absolute cheapest iPhone 12 plan from big Aussie telcos belongs to Vodafone. It has the 64GB model for $72.47 a month. This is on a 36-month and comes with 50GB data thanks to a promo that Vodafone is running right now.

If you would prefer either Optus or Telstra, their cheapest plans are for the same model and can be found here:

Cheapest iPhone 12 Pro

The cheapest iPhone 12 Pro plan also belongs to Vodafone. It has the 128GB GB model for $82.19 per month. This still gets you the 50GB of data and is on a 36-month plan.

If you would prefer either Optus or Telstra, their cheapest plans are for the same model and can be found here:

Cheapest iPhone 12 Pro Max

The cheapest iPhone 12 Pro Max plan comes from, you guessed it, Vodafone. It has the $35/month ‘Lite’ plan combined with a 128GB device on a 36-month contract. The total comes to $91.36 a month with the same 50GB data deal as the rest of the range.

And here are the cheapest Pro Max plans from Telstra and Optus:

Best Value plans

When it comes to best value, things are a little more subjective. In this case, I consider a good balance of price, storage, data inclusions and contract length to be the best measure of value.

But different things matter to different people. Maybe you don’t care about committing to a 36-month contract. Or perhaps you don’t need more than 64GB storage. If you’d rather see more options, we have a larger list of iPhone 12, Mini, Pro and Pro Max plans you can peruse here.

Otherwise, these are my top picks.

Best Value iPhone 12 Mini

If you’re after a ridiculous amount of data (respect!) Vodafone has you covered. It has a couple of deals on right now that knock between $5 and $20 a month off its plans (depending on which you choose) and with a stack more data than usual.

If you’re up for a casual 500GB/month of data you may want to consider 128GB Mini on a 24-month Super+ plan contract. It comes to just $108.29 a month, which is great considering the pile of data you get with it.

But if you don’t quite need that level of data intensity, you can get the the regular ‘Super’ plan for $98.29 a month and it still comes with 100GB data. You can check out these plans here:

Telstra has a big pre-order offer it announced a few weeks back. Big T has slashed $50/month its XL plan (which comes with a 180GB data), bringing it down to just $65/month before you add handset repayments on top of it. However, the discount only lasts for the first 12 months.

So to take advantage of that, our pick is the $65/month XL special offer combined with a 128GB device. This comes to a total of $118.29/month across 24 months.

As for Optus our pick is the 128GB device on a 24-month ‘Medium Plan’. It comes with 60GB of data each month and comes to a total of $102.28.

Best Value iPhone 12

First up, Vodafone has a few offers right now huge offer for iPhone 12 customers, and one is huge data on its Super+ plan.

Not only is the plan $10 off right now, it comes with 500GB each month for just $114.54

But if you don’t need to download the entire internet each month, I like the 128GB iPhone 12 on a 24-month Lite plan. This one comes to $94.54 a month. You can check out both plans here:

With Telstra’s big special in mind, a good value plan here is the 128GB iPhone 12 with an XL data package across 24-months. It comes to $124.54 a month (for the first 12 months, remember!) for 180GB data. To be fair, this is more expensive and has less data inclusions than Vodafone’s offer. However, Telstra is generally a bit pricier and has the best network coverage in the country.

It’s worth noting that even though the widgets below still say $115/month for the XL plan, it drops down to $65 once you click through.

On the Optus front you might want to consider the 128GB iPhone 12 on a 24-month ‘Medium’ plan. The total comes to $108.52 a month and it has 60GB data.

Best Value iPhone 12 Pro

Vodafone’s $55/month 500GB plan also applies to the iPhone 12 Pro if you’re a data fiend.

I personally think the sweet spot still lies with the Lite plan on a 24/month contract. It works for the cheapest iPhone 12 Pro, which comes with 128GB storage, and comes to $105.79 a month.

My pick from Telstra is still the XL pre-order offer. For the 128GB iphone 12 Pro this comes to $135.79/month for the first 12 months and you still get 180GB of data.

It’s worth noting that even though the widgets below still say $115/month for the XL plan, it drops down to $65 once you click through.

From Optus I’m sticking to the Medium Plan that comes with 60GB/month across a 24-month contract. With the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro it comes to $119.77/month.

Best Value iPhone 12 Pro Max

Once again Vodafone’s $55/month for 500GB of data is hard to ignore. So if you’re all about that life, go for it. Our recommendation here is the 256GB Pro Max on a 24-month Super+ plan contract for $139.12.

But if you don’t quite need that level of data intensity, you can get the the regular ‘Super’ plan for $129.12 a month and it still comes with 100GB data.

Telstra’s hefty pre-order offer also applies to the Pro Max, which makes the XL plan the best value for money here, too.

If you’re looking for a bit more storage to go with the 180GB of data our recommendation is the 256GB device on a 24-month XL contract, This comes to $149.12 a month. If this is a bit steep you could drop back down to a 128GB device instead.

For Optus our pick is the 256GB device on a 24-month ‘Medium’ plan. It comes to $143.12 a month and bumps the data inclusion right up to 60GB/month. You can always make this a bit cheaper by either dropping back to a 36-month plan or opting for the 128GB device instead.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.

