The Batman HBO Max Spinoff Loses Its Showrunner

The new Batman TV universe looks to be having a bit of trouble getting off the ground. Gizmodo has confirmed a report from The Hollywood Reporter that writer and showrunner Terence Winter has left HBO Max’s The Batman spinoff series, over creative differences with movie director Matt Reeves and the show’s fellow producers.

Boardwalk Empire showrunner Winter has exited his role as writer and showrunner for Reeves’ TV spinoff of The Batman, which The Hollywood Reporter said was tentatively titled Gotham Central. The series and movie are poised to launch a new Batman universe for DC and Warner Bros.

Much in the vein of Fox’s Gotham, the series is set to focus on corruption within the Gotham Police Department. Winter left over disagreements with Reeves and other show producers on the direction of the series, with THR noting that “Winter’s vision for the drama did not match what Reeves and other producers had in mind.” A search is said to be underway for a replacement.

Reeves’ The Batman is currently in production, having previously seen delays after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for covid-19 in September. It’s currently set to come out on March 4, 2022, though that could change because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.