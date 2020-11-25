The Art of The Mandalorian Says ‘Peekaboo’ in This Exclusive Preview

The Mandalorian has always put its concept work front and centre — from behind the scenes looks in shows like Disney Gallery, to literally every episode of the series itself, since its end credits highlight the concept work that helped bring what you just watched to life. Now, as we journey through the second season, a new art book is looking back on season one, and we’ve got a look inside.

Gizmodo is excited to give you a sneak peek at The Art of The Mandalorian (Season 1), by author Phil Szostak — he of many, many, many incredible Star Wars artbooks — and published by Abrams. Taking a look into the process of creating a new live-action Star Wars story for the small screen, the book is filled with concept art not just like the ones we saw in every credits sequence, but explorations and experimentations that helped scope out designs for fundamental parts of the show.

Everything is in here, from the forging of Mando’s ship, the Razor Crest, to his own pre-Beskar look, and, yes, an exploration of how the designs of Baby Yoda would come to be one of the cutest little things in the galaxy far, far away.

Image: Doug Chiang, Abrams Books/Lucasfilm

Check out our exclusive preview below — with art by Ryan Church, Brian Matyas, Jama Jurabaev, and Christian Alzmann — including scenes from the first season, Razor Crests that might have been, and a much more patchwork look for the shadows of the Empire in some very beaten up Imperial Remnant Stormtroopers. Oh, and of course, a few pieces of art dedicated to your son and ours, Baby Yoda.

Image: Brian Matyas, Abrams Books/Lucasfilm, Other Image: Brian Matyas and Doug Chiang, Abrams Books/Lucasfilm, Other Image: Ryan Church, Abrams Books/Lucasfilm, Other Image: Ryan Church, Abrams Books/Lucasfilm, Other Image: Ryan Church, Abrams Books/Lucasfilm, Other Image: Ryan Church, Abrams Books/Lucasfilm, Other Image: Brian Matyas, Abrams Books/Lucasfilm, Other Image: Jama Jurabaev, Abrams Books/Lucasfilm, Other Image: Jama Jurabaev, Abrams Books/Lucasfilm, Other Image: Christian Alzmann, Abrams Books/Lucasfilm, Other Image: Richard Lim, Abrams Books/Lucasfilm, Other

The Art of The Mandalorian (Season 1) hits shelves on December 1.

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season One), by Phil Szostak, published by Abrams Books © & ™ 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.