That Viral Video of CNN Hiding Its Pornhub Tab Is Completely Fake

Matt Novak

Published 51 mins ago: November 7, 2020 at 3:05 am -
Filed to:2020 election
Screenshot from a fake viral video of CNN that was widely distributed on Twitter. (Screenshot: Twitter)

Have you seen that viral video of CNN host John King sheepishly hiding a Pornhub tab while announcing election results? The video has been seen by over 6.5 million people as of Friday morning. But it’s completely fake.

Many people on Twitter noticed it was fake long before the original video was spotted by a Twitter user just a few hours ago. The logo floats around considerably and was clearly added after the fact.

But in case you really need evidence that this is a joke, you can see the original CNN video below.

It’s still not entirely clear what little pop-up King was making disappear on screen while he and Wolf Blitzer were delivering presidential election results yesterday. It looks like it could be handwriting of some numbers, but we’re not actually sure.

Screenshot from a video of CNN distributed on Twitter (Screenshot: Twitter) Screenshot from a video of CNN distributed on Twitter (Screenshot: Twitter)

But one thing’s for certain: It’s not Pornhub. And as long as CNN never again invites ol’ Jeffy Toobin on, the network is probably safe.

