Telstra’s Insane iPhone 12 Pre-Order Offer Applies to the Pro Max and Mini

A few weeks back Apple Telstra dropped it’s iPhone 12 pre-order offer. It was really good and is still available for the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max pre-order that just launched in Australia

Telstra Offer

Telstra was the first Australian telco to let slip about its iPhone 12 plan prices, and it’s not difficult to see why. Big T’s pre-order/still going offer is real good.

“Consumer customers who take out a $115 XL plan will receive a $50 discount per month for 12 months,” a spokesperson said in a press release.

“That means customers will receive 180GB of data for $65 per month for 12 months.”

If you’re someone who requires a lot of phone data, it’s a really good deal. Of course, it’s worth remembering that you’ll need to factor in the handset repayments on top of the $65/month plan price.

It’s worth noting that even though the widgets below still say $115/month for the XL plan, it drops down to $65 once you click through.

And despite this originally beginning as a pre-order offer, it’s still available on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro even though they are now available in market.

This means that your final bill price per month will be entirely dependent on which iPhone 12 and storage option you opt for. As a reminder, the iPhone 12 starts at $1,349 outright and the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $1,699. The Mini and Pro Max start at $1,199 and $1,849, respectively.

Mini Plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 mini (64GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 mini (128GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 mini (256GB) plans

iPhone 12 plans

Here’s a list of Telstra’s iPhone 12 plans:

24-month iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

24-month iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

24-month iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

Pro plans

24-month iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

24-month iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

24-month iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

iPhone 12 Pro Max plans

24-month Telstra Pro Max (128GB) plans

24-month Telstra Pro Max (256GB) plans

24-month Telstra Pro Max (512GB) plans

It’s worth noting that Telstra also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

And if you’re looking to compare more iPhone 12 plans from different telcos we have a full list of the plans on offer right here.

