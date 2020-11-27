Here Are Telstra’s Best Black Friday Deals (Including Samsung and Google Pixel)

Black Friday is now in full swing and the telcos are getting amongst it this year. Telstra is discounting a bunch of 2020 flagship phones from Samsung, Google and OPPO.

Telstra Black Friday deals

Telstra is knocking between $250 and $1000 off phones for Black Friday — and they’re all 2020 models.

$250 off the Google Pixel Pixel 5

First up we have the Google Pixel 5, which has only been out for just over a month. At $999 it was already one of the better priced flagships in market, with an incredible camera to boot. And now you can get it for $250 cheaper.

You can read our review here.

And here’s the Telstra deal:

$1000 off the Galaxy Z Flip

When the Z Flip dropped earlier this year we said it was the first foldable worth caring about. This is because it was the first to hit the market that really felt polished and devoid of any hardware issues.

But $2100 is a bit of a stretch, but $999 is a much sexier price point.

You can read our review here.

And here’s the Telstra deal:

Vodafone is also running the Z Flip at a similar price.

$250 off the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

“Between its huge 6.9-inch 120Hz screen, beastly specs, 5G support, 108-MP main camera, Space Zoom lens, and 8K video capture, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is an absolute powerhouse.”

The above is what we had to say about Samsung’s flagship S20 device this year. But we also called out the $2,000 price point. Many months and a Black Friday deal later, this is a little more palatable.

You can read our review here.

And here’s the Telstra deal:

$300 off the Galaxy S20 FE 5G

If you want an even cheaper version of the Samsung Galaxy S20, the FE is still a good choice. While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of the S20 Ultra, you still get a 120Hz display, triple rear camera display, 5G connectivity and a good battery life.

You can read our review here.

And here’s the Telstra deal:

$500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

The second generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was leaps and bounds ahead of its 2019 predecessor.

In addition to a bigger front display (which makes a world of difference) and a great camera, the 2020 foldable feels far more durable and powerful. The overall design improvements make you feel like you’re actually holding a futuristic device that’s more than just a gimmick.

You can read our review here.

And here’s the Telstra deal:

$400 off the OPPO Find X2 Pro

The Oppo Find X2 Pro was a little delayed this year thanks to COVID-19 but when it did arrive it brought with it beefy specs and a gorgeous camera.

Oppo has become increasingly impressive over the last few years and may just be on track to taking over where Huawei has left off due to the U.S. trade bans.

You can read our first look review here.

And here’s the Telstra deal:

