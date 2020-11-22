ALERT: Get $200 Off Sony’s New XM4 Wireless Headphones Right Now

Black Friday sales are on the horizon, but that hasn’t stopped some retailers from dropping prices early. And the most exciting thing we’ve seen so far is the new Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones getting flogged for $200 off.

These are now worth it

Sony’s XM4 wireless headphones are the follow-up to the much beloved XM3s. They’re my personal go-to headphones now and I couldn’t recommend them enough at this price.

In my recent review I said that the XM4s are great, but the upgrades are largely incremental. Two years after their release the XM3s are still god-tier and worth the price tag they usually rock now. My conclusion was that $550 is perhaps a bit steep for the XM4s without any huge improvements.

Here’s what I had to say in the review:

Still, $550 is a lot, not to mention $50 more expensive than the original XM3 price. But this is where you at least have a good choice to make.

If you just can’t justify spending that, you could just opt for the previous generation. The WH-1000XM3s go between $350 and $400 now. Not only that, they are still brilliant and have little competition two years on.

You’re still getting high quality sound and noise-cancellation, the battery life and design are the same and they were already

I stand by that. But now the XM4s are down to $349 — the same price you’ll find their predecessors at. That’s a god damn steal considering the quality and how long they’ll be future-proofed for.

Sony WH-1000XM4 sale price

If you’re interested in picking up a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for just $349, you can find them on Amazon right now.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.