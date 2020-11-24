See Dan Curry’s Star Trek Work Come to Life (or Death) in This Exclusive Art Gallery

Dan Curry is a Star Trek icon. Across The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, and Enterprise, he shaped the look of the strange new worlds, new life, and new civilizations our heroes boldly sought out week in and week out. He also helped put together some of the most iconic space battles and creature encounters in the franchise. A new book is taking a deep dive into his work, and we’ve got a look inside.

Penned by Curry in collaboration with Ben Robison and published by Titan, Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry takes a look back at Curry’s diverse swath of work across three of his four Trek shows — TNG, Voyager, and DS9. Covering his concept designs for ships, locations, and creatures, it also highlights breakdowns of Curry’s VFX work, looking at the models and plates that helped define iconic Starship encounters and gruesome special effects.

Image: © 2020 CBS Studios Inc. © 2020 Paramount Pictures Corp. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

To celebrate the book’s release next week, Gizmodo's got an exclusive look at some of the pages inside, which you can see in the gallery below!

Image: © 2020 CBS Studios Inc. © 2020 Paramount Pictures Corp. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved., Other Colour pencil sketch of the Hanonian land eel grabbing a snack. The equally hungry on-screen version was CG. Image: © 2020 CBS Studios Inc. © 2020 Paramount Pictures Corp. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved., Other Image: © 2020 CBS Studios Inc. © 2020 Paramount Pictures Corp. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved., Other Night ship sketch / unused design. The Night ship was inspired by underwater sea creatures that glow in the dark. Curry wanted it to feel like it could have been organically grown and fitted with armour. Image: © 2020 CBS Studios Inc. © 2020 Paramount Pictures Corp. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved., Other The same skeleton was used for all three people in this shot. It was put in a matching position for each actor and then filmed again and again, before compositing it with the live-action footage. Image: © 2020 CBS Studios Inc. © 2020 Paramount Pictures Corp. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved., Other Experimental designs for the Delta Quadrant. Image: © 2020 CBS Studios Inc. © 2020 Paramount Pictures Corp. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved., Other A Klingon ship dramatically explodes.

Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry hits shelves December 1.