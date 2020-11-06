Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3: Australian Specifications, Price, Availability

Fans of rugged devices rejoice! The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3, the update to the company’s business-focused tablet is now available for all local industry sectors and specialist business owners. Here’s what you need to know about its specifications, price and availability in Australia.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Specifications

Adding to the company’s tablet offerings, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 is the next generation of the device maker’s rugged tablet line, aimed at businesses who need access to mobile technology while out in the field.

The Tab Active3 includes an updated processor, better camera, bigger battery and updated Android OS to bring it in line with the rest of the market. It also retains the product line’s notoriously sturdy construction: it’s water and dust resistant. The included input devices, the S Pen and its Touch Sensitivity capabilities, are also built to work in any condition, even when used with gloves.

It’s suitable for the office, too. Samsung’s DeX feature allows users to connect to compatible Smart TV devices when they’re not working in the field.

“This year, we have seen the lines between work and home come closer than ever. Businesses are looking for more flexible and agile ways of working, so we are doubling down in our commitment to bringing mobility solutions that help businesses meet their goals at any time, from anywhere,” said Samsung Electronic Australia’s head of enterprise and government, IT and mobile Danny Mandrides.

Here’s the full specs:

Display: 8.0” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) PLS TFT LCD

8.0” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) PLS TFT LCD Processor: Samsung Exynos 9810 Octacore 2.7GHz + 1.7GHz

Samsung Exynos 9810 Octacore 2.7GHz + 1.7GHz RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: up to 128GB

up to 128GB Camera: 13MP AF + 5.0MP, Flash

13MP AF + 5.0MP, Flash Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 OS: Android 10.0

Android 10.0 Battery: 5050mAh, user replaceable

5050mAh, user replaceable Dimensions: 126.8 x 213.8 x 9.9mm

126.8 x 213.8 x 9.9mm Weight: 426g (Wi-Fi) / 429 (LTE)

426g (Wi-Fi) / 429 (LTE) Durability: IP68 water and dust resistance, 1.5m anti-shock with inbox protective cover

IP68 water and dust resistance, 1.5m anti-shock with inbox protective cover Other features: GPS, face recognition, fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, TGB light sensor, proximity sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Price & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 is now available in Australia from the Samsung Australia website.

Prices are available on request.