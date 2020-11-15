The Samsung Galaxy S21 Specs Have Leaked Already

Over the weekend the specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 (or will it be S30?) devices leaked. Here’s everything we know so far.

According to Android Police, these specs come from an official press render. The publication says it can ‘t publish it directly as it would expose its source. However, it has also said it has had the information verified by multiple sources.

While there is still a question mark regarding whether the naming convention will be the S21 or S30, we’re mostly seeing it referred to as the former. I guess time (and further leaks) will tell on that one.

Samsung Galaxy S21 spec leak

The leak contains details of the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. While it doesn’t reveal everything, it’s still a significant amount of information, particularly if it’s true.

Unfortunately the storage and RAM are gratuitously absent. It will be interesting to see if the S21 builds on last year’s line up in this regard. If you cast your mind back the S20+ and Ultra could go as high as 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.

I'm particularly curious to see whether Samsung brings 1TB storage back into the fold. This was an option on the S10+ in 2018 (before the 'Ultra' naming convention was added) but it was an incredibly pricey device.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Battery Life: 4,000 mAh

Colours: Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, Phantom White

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Battery Life: 4,800 mAh

Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Violet

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display: 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 1-120hz adaptive

CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 108MP main (with a gen 2 sensor), 10MP 3x optical telephoto, 10MP 10x optical telphoto

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Battery Life: 5,000 mAh

Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

Samsung Galaxy S21 Camera

You may notice that the rear cameras on the S21 and S21+ plus sound familiar. And that's because they're the same as their S20 counterparts, at least on paper. Hopefully Samsung will be adding some robust software updates to make them upgrade worth it here.

We know at least one will apparently be 4K 60fps recording capability across all cameras. Previously this was limited to the primary lens.

However, the S21 Ultra camera is new. In addition to an improved second-generation 108MP primary lens its also adding two telephoto offerings with 3x and 10x optical zoom. Rumour has it that Samsung will be bringing 100x zoom to the S21 Ultra.

According to Android Police, the Ultra will also have a laser auto focus to help combat the focusing issues on the S20 suffered. Let's hope so, because this problem was also present in the Note 20 Ultra which was a shame.

Design

Renders of the new S21 series have been floating around for over a month now. Renowned leaker Steve H. McFly (OnLeaks) has provided several rendered images and a video of the upcoming line up. He's also published these images on Voice.

It reveals a camera bump that lives in the left corner at the rear of the device. It appears to be built into the frame, a detail also apparently confirmed by Android Police's source.

Apparently the bump will vary in colour, depending on which colour device you opt for. For example, while the Phantom black will all be one colour, the Violet and Pink will apparently have a copper bump.

S Pen

There's been mixed reports on this one, but the latest is that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will in fact have S Pen support. That being said, it will apparently not ship with an S Pen or have the internal garage that the Note series has. Samsung will apparently sell cases For the S21 that can house the stylus, instead.

This does make me wonder how you're supposed to charge the S Pen, though. Consider me not entirely convinced on this rumour just yet.

Release Date

Over the last few years the S series has launched in February, usually a week or so before Mobile World Congress. But the latest rumours suggest the S21 will be unveiled in January, 2021. Interesting!

Pricing

We'll let you know when we hear more about this. But for reference, here in Australia the S20 started at $1,349, the S20+ at $1,499 and the S20 Ultra at $1,999.