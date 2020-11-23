Qantas Wants to Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory For Travel, Anti-Vaxxers Aren’t Happy

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has said the company is looking to make a COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for international travel in the future.

Qantas will require a COVID-19 vaccine and digital proof

Joyce announced this news on A Current Affair on Monday night, saying that proof of vaccination via a ‘digital passport’ will be likely.

It is also possible that domestic travellers will also need to be vaccinated.

“We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say for international travellers, we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft,” Joyce said on the show.

“Whether you need that domestically, we will have to see what will happen with Covid-19 and the market.

“But certainly for international visitors coming out and people leaving the country, we think that’s a necessity.”

#BREAKING: QANTAS CEO confirms that proof that you've been vaccinated for COVID-19 will be compulsory for international air travel onboard his aircraft. #9ACA pic.twitter.com/dhk3Hsnxn9 — A Current Affair (@ACurrentAffair9) November 23, 2020

Joyce also believes Qantas will not be the only airline to bring in this practice.

“I think that’s going to be a common thing talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe,” Joyce said.

Of course, all of this depends on if and when a vaccine is made available. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said back in August that if a vaccine was available in early 2021, it would be free for Australians. He also stated that it would be “as mandatory as you can possibly make it.”

READ MORE Qantas Just Sent its Last Boeing 747 into Retirement, Signalling the End of an Era for the Iconic Planes

Anti-Vaxxers aren’t happy

Unsurprisingly, anti-vaxxers aren’t pleased about the Qantas announcement.

“Hell NO. I’ll never fly Qantas again,” Reignite Democracy Australia posted on Facebook. This was followed by a poll asking followers if they would take a vaccine to travel.

“Definitely will NOT be travelling on @Qantas tag them below. Or share onto your story and tag to let them know WE DO NOT CONSENT TO THIS BS,” the makinginformedchoices2 account posted.

“Ummm… there goes overseas travel for me folks! I will sign their contract if they sign mine,” Medical Freedom Australia said on Facebook.