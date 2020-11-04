QAnon-Believer Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Become a Member of U.S. Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican nominee for U.S. Congress in Georgia’s 14th district and noted QAnon conspiracy theorist, has won her race for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Although Greene was the favoured candidate in the race for Georgia’s 14th Congressional district from the start, the outcome was all but guaranteed after her Democratic opponent, Kevin Van Ausdal, dropped out of the race in September for personal reasons, leaving no time for the Democratic Party to come up with a suitable replacement.

A classic Trump-era politician, Greene plays all the hits: She’s repeatedly engaged in racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric; routinely espouses her conspiracy-laced beliefs that the 2018 gun massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School might have been a “false flag,” and that the liberal financier George Soros is a Nazi sympathizer; threatened “antifa terrorists” with a rifle in a June capaign ad; and — in spite of it all — has also somehow proven herself to be a politically viable candidate.

In blog posts unearthed by CNN and originally penned for the conspiracy-boosting website American Truth Seekers in 2019, Greene claimed that the infamous terror attack that killed protester Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, North Carolina that year was an “inside job” and suggested that the white supremacists present there were plants intent on furthering the “agenda of the elites.” Greene has also confirmed her belief in “Pizzagate,” the baseless internet rumour that posits that a Democratic child sex trafficking cabal can be traced back to one Washington, DC, slice joint.

Although Trump has repeatedly refused to denounce QAnon — the fringe right-wing movement that believes that Trump is sending members secret messages about his covert war with Illuminati-style Satanic pedophiles who control the “deep state,” the Democratic Party and Hollywood — the conspiracy had not been explicitly embraced by a member or incumbent member of Congress until Greene’s victory.