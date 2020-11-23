The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Hopeful PS5 Buyers Get Cat Food Instead Of A Next-Gen Console

Lauren Rouse

Published 22 mins ago: November 23, 2020 at 4:08 pm -
Filed to:amazon delivery
ps5
As if getting your hands on a PlayStation 5 wasn’t already hard enough, some customers are reporting they have received random items in their PS5 deliveries instead of their new consoles.

A disappointing PS5 delivery

Multiple reports from Amazon customers in the UK have said that they opened their PS5 orders, only to find items that they did not order in place of a PS5. More than one customer reported receiving pet food in the box. Other unfortunate substitutes have included a grill, toy NERF gun, foot massager and an air fryer. Definitely not next-gen material.

Each incident has involved the delivery of an Amazon package with the right order number and details on the label. But upon opening the cardboard box customers have found an entirely different object inside. No PS5 console, packaging or accessories to be seen.

It seems to be a case of either a mix up with order labelling on Amazon's part, or potential theft from delivery vans. One person reported that the QR code on the label had been tampered with and that their box had been opened prior to delivery.

Needless to say, customers are not happy.

 

The PS5 pre-order situation has been hectic, to say the least, with waves of consoles being sold out well into next year. Being lucky enough to secure a $750 PS5 console in the first wave, only to eagerly open your delivery and discover cat food inside is a disappointment that only 2020 could pull off.

"We’re all about making our customers happy, and that hasn’t happened for a small proportion of these orders. We’re really sorry about that and are investigating exactly what’s happened. We’re reaching out to every customer who’s had a problem and made us aware so we can put it right. Anyone who has had an issue with any order can contact our customer services team for help," an Amazon UK spokesperson told Push Square in a statement.

To make matters worse it doesn't even look like a replacement console can be offered for those with the bungled deliveries.

"We don't always know when new stock will be available so we recommend that customers sign-up via 'Email Me When Available' when on the individual product detail page to be alerted when the item is available for purchase," the Amazon UK spokesperson said.

There have been no similar reports in Australia as of yet. However, some Aussie PS5 customers have reported in online forums of long shipping delays from Amazon and some have seen their packages stuck in warehouses with no movement despite securing a launch day pre-order.

Lauren Rouse

