These PS4 Games Will Run Better On PS5 Right Now

A collective sigh of relief was had when Sony announced that its new PlayStation 5 console would be backwards compatible with PlayStation 4 games. The PS5 boasts some impressive hardware features, like an SSD that improves loading times and ray tracing for incredible visual detail. But the good news is that PS4 games can also benefit from the PS5’s upgraded features.

Many PS4 games got a nice upgrade when the PS4 Pro released with its Boost Mode feature. The PS5 is taking this one step further with its Game Boost ability, which will automatically improve loading speeds and provide better and more stable framerates.

However, the fun really begins for those PS4 games with unlocked frame rates and dynamic resolution which receive even better performance on the PS5 from day one.

PS4 Games That Have Unlocked Framerates

It can be hard to know which PS4 games out there will look the best on PS5. But now that many lucky souls are gaining access to their PS5s, here’s a list compiled, from Reddit, of all the known PS4 games with unlocked framerates so far:

ABZU

Anthem

Assassin’s Creed: Unity

Battlefield 1

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Borderlands 3

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls 3

Dark Souls Remastered

DOOM (2016)

DOOM Eternal

F1 2018 / F1 2019

Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XV

Fortnite

God of War

Hitman 1/2

Infamous: Second Son

Injustice 2

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Kingdom Hearts 3

Little Nightmares

Monster Hunter World

Nex Machina

No Man’s Sky

Resident Evil 2/3

Rez Infinite

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Saints Row 3

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Steep

The Witness

Thumper

Trackmania Turbo

Uncharted 4 (Multiplayer)

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

Wipeout Omega Collection

Wolfenstein II

The games above were patched for the PS4 Pro with unlocked frame rates, but despite targeting 60fps many games fell well short of that target — or frequently suffered from stuttering, jitters and general instability trying to get there. With the PS5’s additional power, these games no have no problem maintaining a much smoother frame rate, leading to a vastly better experience.

Some games will also take advantage of 4K resolution where possible. The PS5 is known to be capable of 8K displays at launch but Sony has said that after a future system software update the console will be able to output 8K resolutions as well, where available.

This list will probably grow in the coming months so don’t stress if you’re favourite game isn’t up there. It’s likely that many PS4 games will receive an update or patch that allows for unlocked framerates and other PS5 features in the future. The Last of Us Remastered recently got such an update that effectively cut all of its loading times, so prepare yourself for an onslaught of patches as the PS5 kicks off.