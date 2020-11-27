Our Favourite Black Friday Sci-Fi And Fantasy Book Bargains for 2020

Here at Gizmodo, we love our sci-fi and fantasy books. We like them, even more, when we can justify dropping mad stacks on them due to the insane Black Friday book deals happening at the moment.

We figured that you probably like books too. So we compiled some of our favourite sci-fi and fantasy picks that are currently on sale!

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select books, plus they offer free delivery with an Amazon Prime subscription. Booktopia is knocking up to 80% off certain titles, plus they’re Australian owned and ready to ship.

If you’re looking for books in general, The Book Depository has an extra 10% off everything offer when using the code BF10 at checkout!

It’s worth noting that if you’re looking at ordering some books in time for Christmas, set your expectations. 2020 has been the year of postage delays and international sellers like Book Depository are unfortunately experiencing hefty wait times. You can check out the latest delivery estimates and updates at Book Depository here.

The Earth is in environmental collapse. The future of humanity hangs in the balance. But a team of women are preparing to save it. Even if they’ll need to steal a spaceship to do it.

Despite increasing restrictions on the freedoms of women on Earth, Valerie Black is spearheading the first all-female mission to a planet in the Goldilocks Zone, where conditions are just right for human habitation.

The team is humanity’s last hope for survival, and Valerie has gathered the best women for the mission: an ace pilot who is one of the only astronauts ever to have gone to Mars; a brilliant engineer tasked with keeping the ship fully operational; and an experienced doctor to keep the crew alive. And then there’s Naomi Lovelace, Valerie’s surrogate daughter and the ship’s botanist, who has been waiting her whole life for an opportunity to step out of Valerie’s shadow and make a difference.

The problem is that they’re not the authorized crew, even if Valerie was the one to fully plan the voyage. When their mission is stolen from them, they steal the ship bound for the new planet.

And here are the Black Friday book deals:

Amazon: $22.25

Booktopia: $22.25

Book Depository: $23.34

If there are two things werewolf Tommi Grayson is good at, it’s shit-talking and killing. She has been doing a lot of both over the past few months as part of a supernatural squad tasked with hunting down the last members of an evil cult in Ireland.

However, things are never quite as simple as point and shoot.

Mortality and betrayal weigh heavy on her heart as she attempts to return to some semblance of a normal life with the rogue werewolf pack she has befriended in Berlin.

Yet the supernatural world around her is changing.

Things are in motion, things she doesn’t quite understand. With those close to her suddenly in the crosshairs, Tommi finds herself forced to choose a side in a war she didn’t even know she was fighting.

And here are the Black Friday book deals:

Amazon: $32.16

Book Depository: $28.34

When the van door slammed on Offred’s future at the end of The Handmaid’s Tale, readers had no way of telling what lay ahead for her – freedom, prison or death. With The Testaments, the wait is over.

Margaret Atwood’s sequel picks up the story 15 years after Offred stepped into the unknown, with the explosive testaments of three female narrators from Gilead.

And here are the Black Friday book deals:

Amazon: $14.51

Booktopia: $32.95

Book Depository: $36.78 (plus 10% off at checkout)

You can also grab Margaret Atwood’s original The Handmaid’s Tale novel for just $9!

The eagerly awaited sequel to the #1 New York Times bestselling Oathbringer, from an epic fantasy writer at the top of his game.



After forming a coalition of human resistance against the enemy invasion, Dalinar Kholin and his Knights Radiant have spent a year fighting a protracted, brutal war. Neither side has gained an advantage.

And here are the Black Friday book deals:

Amazon: $16

Booktopia: $24.75

Humanity clings to life on January–a colonized planet divided between permanently frozen darkness on one side, and blazing endless sunshine on the other.

Two cities, built long ago in the meager temperate zone, serve as the last bastions of civilization–but life inside them is just as dangerous as the uninhabitable wastelands outside.

Sophie, a young student from the wrong side of Xiosphant city, is exiled into the dark after being part of a failed revolution. But she survives–with the help of a mysterious savior from beneath the ice.

Burdened with a dangerous, painful secret, Sophie and her ragtag group of exiles face the ultimate challenge–and they are running out of time.

And here are the Black Friday book deals:

Amazon: $16.61

Booktopia: $17.50

Book Depository: $20.25

Discover Thrawn’s origins within the Chiss Ascendancy in the first book in an epic new Star Wars trilogy from bestselling author Timothy Zahn.

Beyond the edge of the galaxy lies the Unknown Regions: chaotic, uncharted, and near impassable, with hidden secrets and dangers in equal measure. And nestled within its swirling chaos is the Ascendancy, home to the enigmatic Chiss and the Nine Ruling Families that lead them.

The peace of the Ascendancy, a beacon of calm and stability, is shattered after a daring attack on the Chiss capital that leaves no trace of the enemy. Baffled, the Ascendancy dispatches one of its brightest young military officers to root out the unseen assailants. A recruit born of no title, but adopted into the powerful family of the Mitth and given the name Thrawn.

And here are the Black Friday book deals:

Amazon: $16.00

Booktopia: $25.95

Book Depository: $27.14

Zen Cho returns with a found family wuxia fantasy that combines the vibrancy of old school martial arts movies with characters drawn from the margins of history.

A bandit walks into a coffeehouse, and it all goes downhill from there. Guet Imm, a young votary of the Order of the Pure Moon, joins up with an eclectic group of thieves (whether they like it or not) in order to protect a sacred object, and finds herself in a far more complicated situation than she could have ever imagined.

And here are the Black Friday book deals:

Amazon: $29.44

Booktopia: $30.25

Book Depository: $29.39

A thrilling and ambitious new novel from the author of the bestselling and prize-winning Terra Nullius

Shane Daniels and Romany Zetz have been drawn into a war that is not their own. Lives will be destroyed, families will be torn apart. Trust will be broken.

When the war is over, some will return to a changed world. Will they discover that glory is a lie?

Claire G. Coleman’s new novel takes us to a familiar world to again ask us what we have learned from the past. The Old Lie might not be quite what you expect.

And here are the Black Friday book deals:

Amazon: $24.42

Booktopia: $26.25

When global climate change and economic crises lead to social chaos in the early 2020s, California becomes full of dangers, from pervasive water shortage to masses of vagabonds who will do anything to live to see another day. Fifteen-year-old Lauren Olamina lives inside a gated community with her preacher father, family, and neighbors, sheltered from the surrounding anarchy. In a society where any vulnerability is a risk, she suffers from hyperempathy, a debilitating sensitivity to others’ emotions.

Precocious and clear-eyed, Lauren must make her voice heard in order to protect her loved ones from the imminent disasters her small community stubbornly ignores. But what begins as a fight for survival soon leads to something much more: the birth of a new faith . . . and a startling vision of human destiny.

And here are the Black Friday book deals:

Booktopia: $19.80

Book Depository: $19.47

What if you weren’t the hero?

Kihrin grew up on tales of long-lost princes and grand quests – despite being raised in a brothel, making money as a musician and street thief. One day he overreaches by targeting an absent noble’s mansion, hunting for jewels. There he witnesses a prince performing a terrifying dark-magic ritual. Kihrin flees but he’s marked by a demon and his life will never be the same again.

That night also leads to him being claimed as a lost son of that prince’s royal house. But far from living the dream, Kihrin finds himself practically a prisoner, at the mercy of his new family’s power plays and ambitions. He must also discover why his murderous father finds Kihrin more valuable alive than dead. Soon Kihrin attempts to escape his relative’s dangerous schemes, but finds himself in far deeper waters.

He becomes tangled in a plot to kill the Emperor, rob the Imperial Vaults, claim a god-slaying sword and free bound demons to wreak havoc across the land. Kihrin also discovers the old tales lied about many things: dragons, demons, gods, prophecies, true love – and the hero always winning. But maybe Kihrin isn’t fated to save the empire. He’s destined to destroy it.

And here are the Black Friday book deals:

Amazon: $18.99

Booktopia: $17.25

Book Depository: $20.67

