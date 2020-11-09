Vodafone’s Nuts iPhone 12 Pre-Order Deal is Even Bigger for the Pro Max and Mini

A few weeks back Telstra jumped the gun by revealing a huge iPhone 12 pre-order offer. Vodafone took that as a challenge to drop its own crazy offering. But now that pre-orders have opened for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini, Voda has upped the ante on how much data its offering. And it’s a lot.

Telstra announced last week that it was knocking $50 a month off its XL plans for all iPhone 12 pre-orders. This brings it down to just $65 a month before you add handset repayments.

Vodafone has taken this opportunity to ask the telco industry to hold its beer.

Vodafone is offering 500GB data on its Super+ plan for all iPhone 12 devices. Also, the it has discounted this plan by $10 per month. This means you’ll get 500GB data for just $55 a month before you add the handset repayment on top.

Not only that, there’s no ‘only for the the first 12 months’ caveat attached. Once you have this plan you get the 500GB at $55/month for the entire life of the plan. You have until November 16 to snatch up this deal.

This is incredibly well played, particularly when Vodafone already tends to have the cheapest iPhone plans from the big three telcos each year.

If you’re interested, here’s a list of most of Vodafone’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini pre-order plans. If you would prefer to look at the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro plans, just scroll down a little further.

It’s worth noting that Voda also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for pre-order in Australia right now. If you want to compare all of the plans, we have them all right here.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.