You Can Cop $70 Off The Oculus Quest 2 Today

From the PS5 to the iPhone 12 and, of course, the Oculus Quest 2, this year has been a big one for tech releases. A good thing really, considering we’ve had shit all else to do with our time in 2020.

But as with any big release, we usually have to wait a decent chunk of time before it goes on sale. It’s good news then that the Oculus Quest 2 is copping a decent $70 off it’s original price – less than two months after it was first available.

While the 64GB Oculus Quest 2 is still sitting at its release price of $479, Amazon has discounted the 256GB version from its original price of $639 down to $569. This is the Oculus Quest 2 sale you’ve been waiting for.

The Quest 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory, giving it a solid performance boost in comparison to its predecessor.

The 90Hz LCD display provides a 1832 x 1920 resolution as well, making it the most attractive Oculus headset to date. All of this is packaged within the Quest 2’s lightweight, streamlined design, and even the Touch controllers have been upgraded to be more comfortable with better haptic feedback. Like the previous Quest, you can run it as a standalone headset or you can connect it to your PC via USB to play any of your VR-compatible games.

The Oculus Rift is also on sale from Amazon for Black Friday 2020, with a nice $100 slashing off its original price point. It’s now $549, down from $649, which is a solid 15% discount. The original Quest is currently sitting at the same price it’s always been, but Amazon is full of surprises so who bloody knows what’ll happen at this point.

If you want to compare all the Oculus models, you can check out this nifty comparison from our friends at Kotaku here. If you want to scope out a specific opinion of the Quest 2, here’s Gizmodo’s review.

