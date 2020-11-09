New Black Widow Details Reveal Natasha’s Ties to Her Past

James Gunn got that new Xbox (oh, and he’s filming Peacemaker soon). Jurassic World: Dominion has finally finished filming. Mark Strong hypes up Cruella’s lavishness. Leslye Headland discusses the year she’s spent prepping her new Star Wars show. Plus, a tiny new look at Monster Hunter, and…gay vampires? Spoilers now!

Orphan: First Kill

Deadline reports Possessor’s Rossif Sutherland has joined the cast of Orphan: First Kill in a currently undisclosed role.

Jurassic World: Dominion

A new behind-the-scenes photo celebrates the completion of Jurassic World: Dominion.

There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have…we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible . Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark https://t.co/MCzIo3efxF — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) November 8, 2020

Black Widow

In an interview conducted for the film’s tie-in coffee table book, David Harbour revealed his Black Widow character is the government-appointed father of an artificial “spy family” manufactured by the Russian government.

Now, the connection to him and Black Widow is that they were set up as a spy family in America in the ’90s. So, Rachel Weisz’s character, Melina, was sort of the mum, Alexei was the dad, and Natasha and Yelena were their little kids. We see that in the beginning of the movie, and they sort of function as a family. They knew each other from long ago and then they lost touch for almost twenty years. And when we pick up, Alexei’s had this deep knowledge of Natasha in a certain way that no one else had when she was a kid. He took her from the Red Room and also put her back into the Red Room because he believed in this cause.

Cruella

Mark Strong hyped Cruella’s “huge fashion and ballroom sequences” during a recent interview with Collider.

It was fantastic being on set. It’s such a massive production. There are huge fashion and ballroom sequences in it, which are just so impressive. I got to be on set during those days and spend most of my time with the two Emmas – Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. It was just great being able to shoot the breeze with those guys during the downtime, and then play with them, telling this fantastical story that I think people are thoroughly going to enjoy, when the cameras were rolling. What the film does, which is brilliant, is try to throw a light on where the Cruella that we think we know has come from. It’s a development story, as you see Cruella grow into the Cruella de Vil that we know and love to hate.

Mission: Impossible 7

Hayley Atwell shared a new video from the set of Mission: Impossible 7.

Night shoot. Found a slide. Slidded. #missionimpossible #behindthescenes

Monster Hunter

Bloody-Disgusting has a new Chinese poster for Monster Hunter.

Thirst

A woman suspected of murder is befriended by an elderly, gay vampire in this tremendously gory, NSFW trailer for Thirst.

Flay

The Flash’s Violett Beane takes on a Slender Man-esque monster in the trailer for Flay.

Leslye Headland Star Wars Series

In a recent interview with Youtube’s Fantastic Franky, Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland stated she’s spent the last year developing her upcoming Star Wars series at Disney+.

Working at Lucasfilm has been like a dream come true, and kind of beyond my wildest dreams, which I tweeted when it happened. I was like ‘I don’t really know what else to say, except that I love it.’ But that’s what I’ve been working on for the last year – a year and some change. So all of 2020 has been working on that.

While details on the story are still under wraps, Headland added she had a map specially drawn for her pitch to Lucasfilm.

For me, it’s less about going through the Star Wars universe cinematically or artistically, I’m actually kind of combing through it geographically and go on a literal journey. When we were pitching, I had my designer create that Indiana Jones-like “we go here and then we go here,” with the little dotted red line like this is our journey, this is where we’re going.

Peacemaker

James Gunn revealed he is currently in “mandatory two-week quarantine” before filming his Peacemaker spinoff series. At least he got himself an Xbox to keep company with?

Lovely gift from my friends at @XBox (of course it’s in the busiest time of my life, between two movies & a TV show). But perhaps I’ll find some down time as I begin my mandatory two-week quarantine here in Canada for Peacemaker. #XboxSeriesX #Xbox pic.twitter.com/ngJhCJy6Nx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2020

The Outpost

The Capital is overtaken in the synopsis for “Go Ahead and Run,” the November 23 episode of The Outpost.

YOU’VE BEEN WARNED – Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths), Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) and Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) overtake the Capital with Talon (Jessica Green), Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) hot on their heels. Meanwhile, the Outpost becomes a new home for a Prime Order brute. Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle and Adam Johnson also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Jonathan English (#3A07).

